The Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer May Have Spoiled Daredevil: Born Again Season 2

Potential "Daredevil: Born Again" season 2 spoilers ahead.

It ain't easy being Spider-Man. You wake up every day, put yourself through hell to foil evildoers, and nobody even knows that you did it ... not even your closest friends who once knew your identity. "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" looks like a downright miserable time for our lovable Peter Parker (Tom Holland), with absolutely nobody in his corner and no one who even remembers his name and face — a consequence of his world-altering spell in "No Way Home" causing everyone to forget who he is. And that's not even getting into the added complications of his body mutating on him, the return of Michael Mando's Scorpion, and what sure looks like a new version of the villainous gang known only as the Hand.

Things could've been even bleaker, though, if it weren't for a blink-and-you'll-miss-it detail ... which might also have the side effect of inadvertently spoiling a big part of the upcoming "Daredevil: Born Again" season 2. Yeah, that's the tricky thing about having two significant installments of the Marvel Cinematic Universe set in the exact same city and a marketing cycle that inevitably overlaps. We've seen this before, of course, when "Thunderbolts*" did the same thing to "Captain America: Brave New World" last year.

This time, well, eagle-eyed fans may be able to connect some seriously major dots when it comes to the state of New York City by the time "Brand New Day" takes place. In "Born Again" season 2, the entire metropolis is under lockdown and martial law as Mayor Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) begins his reign of terror. However, there's no sign of him anywhere in the "Brand New Day" trailer, and a crucial shot about 35 seconds in suggests he's no longer mayor anymore.