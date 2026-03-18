The Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer May Have Spoiled Daredevil: Born Again Season 2
Potential "Daredevil: Born Again" season 2 spoilers ahead.
It ain't easy being Spider-Man. You wake up every day, put yourself through hell to foil evildoers, and nobody even knows that you did it ... not even your closest friends who once knew your identity. "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" looks like a downright miserable time for our lovable Peter Parker (Tom Holland), with absolutely nobody in his corner and no one who even remembers his name and face — a consequence of his world-altering spell in "No Way Home" causing everyone to forget who he is. And that's not even getting into the added complications of his body mutating on him, the return of Michael Mando's Scorpion, and what sure looks like a new version of the villainous gang known only as the Hand.
Things could've been even bleaker, though, if it weren't for a blink-and-you'll-miss-it detail ... which might also have the side effect of inadvertently spoiling a big part of the upcoming "Daredevil: Born Again" season 2. Yeah, that's the tricky thing about having two significant installments of the Marvel Cinematic Universe set in the exact same city and a marketing cycle that inevitably overlaps. We've seen this before, of course, when "Thunderbolts*" did the same thing to "Captain America: Brave New World" last year.
This time, well, eagle-eyed fans may be able to connect some seriously major dots when it comes to the state of New York City by the time "Brand New Day" takes place. In "Born Again" season 2, the entire metropolis is under lockdown and martial law as Mayor Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) begins his reign of terror. However, there's no sign of him anywhere in the "Brand New Day" trailer, and a crucial shot about 35 seconds in suggests he's no longer mayor anymore.
The Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer suggests Mayor Fisk has been replaced
Maybe things aren't so bad for our put-upon webhead? After all, imagine if he still had to deal with a rampaging Kingpin installed as the Mayor of New York City on top of everything else that's going so wrong. Luckily for him, that seems to be Daredevil's (Charlie Cox) problem to solve in "Daredevil: Born Again" season 2 — and it would certainly appear that he does so, if one suggestive shot in the "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" trailer is any indication.
Amid all the other footage of high-flying action, we see MJ (Zendaya) and Ned Leeds (Ned Batalon) watching the news as Spidey accepts the key to the city. In and of itself, that isn't so remarkable ... until you take a closer look at who he's receiving it from. It sure looks like a familiar face to "Daredevil: Born Again" viewers, who should recognize actor Zabryna Guevara as Sheila Rivera, a supporting character in the Disney+ show's first season who serves as Fisk's (somewhat reluctant) campaign manager. The positively-received "Born Again" season 2 is scheduled to bring her back as Fisk's chief of staff, now that he's been elected Mayor. But wouldn't he be the one handing that key to Spider-Man, assuming he were still in power? Actually, a law-breaking vigilante terrorist like Spidey wouldn't even be celebrated like this in the first place, not when Fisk has instituted a total crackdown on such activities.
This would suggest that the Fisk problem is fully resolved by the time "Brand New Day" starts, which we now know takes place four years after the events of "No Way Home." We'll find out when "Daredevil: Born Again" premieres March 24, 2026. "Brand New Day" hits theaters July 31, 2026.