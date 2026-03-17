First Reactions To Marvel's Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Have Critics United
Grab your rosary, light a prayer candle or two, and strap on your trusty billy club and baton, because it's time to reenter the wonderfully gory world of "Daredevil" once again. Years after the beloved Netflix series drew to a close, Marvel Studios decided to breathe new life into the property with "Born Again" last year. And while "Born Again" season 1's salvage job was somewhat held back by copious reshoots and creative shakeups behind the scenes, the sophomore outing promises to up the ante significantly as Charlie Cox returns as Matt Murdock, alongside several of his most trustworthy friends (and not-so-trustworthy enemies).
Season 2 of "Daredevil: Born Again" is set to pick up right where last year's finale left off, with Mayor Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) now running the whole show in New York City and sending every vigilante into hiding as he enacts martial law. New creative lead and showrunner Dario Scardapane (who previously oversaw Marvel's "Punisher" series for Netflix) is back calling the shots, along with directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead (both of whom are veterans of "Moon Knight," "Loki," and season 1 of "Born Again"). And, as fans know well, supporting characters such as Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) and the late Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) will be joined by super-powered figures such as Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Wilson Bethel as Benjamin Poindexter/Bullseye, and more.
Although season 2 isn't set to debut for another week, the first reactions are already beginning to trickle onto social media. Luckily, fans will be relieved to hear that the early word appears to be resoundingly positive. You can check out a sampling of that praise below!
Daredevil: Born Again season 2 appears to be brutal, bloodier, and timelier than ever
For anyone left a little cold by season 1 of "Daredevil: Born Again," it seems they can rest easy and look forward to a second season that's an improvement on what came before. The premise of an entire city taken over by the villainous Wilson Fisk, who forces all of our heroes underground to operate from the shadows, is as compelling as it gets. According to several critics, that pays off with a season 2 that's brutal, bloody, and shockingly timely with its politics.
Justin Larence of Geekcentric posted on X (formerly Twitter) that season 2 is "BLOODY, BRUTAL, and UNFORGIVING. It's sharper, darker, and when things get real, it hits HARD. Bone-crunching action meets heavy, timely themes, with stakes that feel dangerously real." He goes on to praise both Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio for their performances, "operating at their absolute BEST!"
Podcaster Neil Vagg echoed those thoughts and went even further, comparing season 2 to the heights of the original Netflix "Daredevil" series. As he put it:
"'Daredevil' season 2 is a huge win for Marvel Television. An epic war for the heart of NYC spun over 8 brutal, stylish, and consistently well written episodes. It embraces the legacy of Marvel's Netflix era coming damn close to surpassing its high bar."
In addition, the official account for the HoloFiles outlet noted the political aspects and the satisfying finale:
"We've seen all 8 episodes of "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 2. More brutal, bloody, and narratively sophisticated than Season 1. Disturbingly timely in its examination of political corruption. Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio have never been better as these characters [...] The finale is superb and one of the best episodes of Marvel Television to date."
Daredevil: Born Again season 2 highlights include Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones and Matthew Lillard
Of course, "Daredevil: Born Again" includes appearances from characters both new and old. Although not quite a full-fledged "Defenders" reunion, it seems Krysten Ritter's return as Jessica Jones stands as one of the biggest highlights of season 2. Additionally, one of the biggest new additions is "Scream" star and fan-favorite actor Matthew Lillard as a mysterious newcomer known only as Mr. Charles.
Entertainment writer and critic Christopher Gallardo praised the above aspects and warned of plenty of twists to come, writing:
"'Daredevil: Born Again' Season 2 is MORE BRUTAL, DARKER, and VICIOUS. Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio continue to put in their dues, the action is ramped up, and new faces (see Matthew Lillard) captivate. It takes a few surprising turns that excite fans too!"
According to the Nexus Point News account, fans can look forward to visuals that are "absolutely stunning" along with action that feels "like they're taken straight out of the comics." It also gave a specific shout-out to Deborah Ann Woll, "who gives her best performance yet as Karen Page and steals the show." Lauren Milici of TotalFilm declared it "so so so cool to have Krysten Ritter back as Jessica Jones (!) but Bullseye cements himself as one of the best comic book villains EVER period and don't even get me started on Lillard's effortlessly creepy Mr. Charles."
Finally, Sean O'Connell of Comic Book Resources noted that, despite only watching the first half of the season, "There are BIG threads rolling out in the 'Street Level' MCU, and their effect will spread wide. The action steps it up a notch, and Bullseye is the highlight."
Season 2 of "Daredevil: Born Again" begins streaming on Disney+ on March 24, 2026.