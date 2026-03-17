First Reactions To Marvel's Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Have Critics United

Grab your rosary, light a prayer candle or two, and strap on your trusty billy club and baton, because it's time to reenter the wonderfully gory world of "Daredevil" once again. Years after the beloved Netflix series drew to a close, Marvel Studios decided to breathe new life into the property with "Born Again" last year. And while "Born Again" season 1's salvage job was somewhat held back by copious reshoots and creative shakeups behind the scenes, the sophomore outing promises to up the ante significantly as Charlie Cox returns as Matt Murdock, alongside several of his most trustworthy friends (and not-so-trustworthy enemies).

Season 2 of "Daredevil: Born Again" is set to pick up right where last year's finale left off, with Mayor Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) now running the whole show in New York City and sending every vigilante into hiding as he enacts martial law. New creative lead and showrunner Dario Scardapane (who previously oversaw Marvel's "Punisher" series for Netflix) is back calling the shots, along with directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead (both of whom are veterans of "Moon Knight," "Loki," and season 1 of "Born Again"). And, as fans know well, supporting characters such as Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) and the late Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) will be joined by super-powered figures such as Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Wilson Bethel as Benjamin Poindexter/Bullseye, and more.

Although season 2 isn't set to debut for another week, the first reactions are already beginning to trickle onto social media. Luckily, fans will be relieved to hear that the early word appears to be resoundingly positive. You can check out a sampling of that praise below!