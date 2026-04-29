Spider-Man: Brand New Day Script Pages Reveal New Details About Tom Holland's Marvel Return
Ever wanted to get an inside look at the process of bringing a Marvel movie to life? Luckily, the cast and crew behind "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" are thinking along the same lines. The next blockbuster starring Tom Holland's Peter Parker is still a few months away, but that's not stopping director Destin Daniel Cretton from providing fans with a rare glimpse behind the scenes — a very carefully curated glimpse, to be sure, but one that at least sheds some new light on what audiences can expect. (More than the last full-length "Brand New Day" trailer did, anyway.)
To further establish the significantly altered status quo this time around, in which the world no longer remembers the identity of Spider-Man (and his own friends have forgotten that Peter exists at all), the "Brand New Day" creative team spoke to Entertainment Weekly and shared three heavily-annotated script pages revealing some hidden details for eagle-eyed viewers to spot once the film finally arrives.
According to one of Cretton's handwritten notes, the familiar Marvel Studios logo animation that opens every movie or show is in for a subtle overhaul. Rather than depict the biggest moments from previous Marvel Cinematic Universe titles, all the footage will instead focus on characters like MJ (Zendaya), Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon), and the late Aunt May (Marisa Tomei), along with "the memories Peter no longer shares" with them. Meanwhile, the opening scene that follows will further hint at the physical changes Peter seems to be undergoing. The script notes that our hero experiences "a small, sharp headache," which is "our first inkling that living completely in the shadows is taking its toll on Peter — something is changing, and maybe not for the better..."
Spider-Man: Brand New Day will emphasize that Peter is completely alone
For someone who's previously been an Iron Man protégé, a full-fledged Avenger, and a key part in saving the world, Peter Parker's struggles adjusting to his new situation will clearly play a major role in "Brand New Day." According to EW, nine months have passed since "Spider-Man: No Way Home" when the film opens (though we know a bigger four-year time jump is in the offing) and we'll quickly be reintroduced to a Spidey who's completely on his own.
The most obvious indications of Peter's newfound self-sufficiency? His new spider-suit, his more stripped-down and homemade tech, and his new AI assistant. As director Destin Daniel Cretton's script annotations hastily explain, Peter's room houses a "3D printer on steroids — something that could be made by a kid genius w/limited funds." That's how he builds a costume that homages his encounters with both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's Spider-Men in "No Way Home." As Cretton notes: "Real fabric, seams, wrinkles." As for his gadgetry, the script page stresses that, "All of his tech needs to have been made by Peter." That includes E.V., his AI successor to F.R.I.D.A.Y. (voiced by Kerry Condon), who is "sadly, the closest thing Peter has to a friend." Brutal.
Other fun tidbits include director of photography Brett Pawlak suggesting the shot from inside Peter's mask as he falls through the sky (as seen in the trailer), some nerdy talk about wide-angle camera lenses to create a sense of vertigo, and even a good-natured joke at Tom Holland's expense. "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" hits theaters July 31, 2026.