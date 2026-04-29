Spider-Man: Brand New Day Script Pages Reveal New Details About Tom Holland's Marvel Return

Ever wanted to get an inside look at the process of bringing a Marvel movie to life? Luckily, the cast and crew behind "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" are thinking along the same lines. The next blockbuster starring Tom Holland's Peter Parker is still a few months away, but that's not stopping director Destin Daniel Cretton from providing fans with a rare glimpse behind the scenes — a very carefully curated glimpse, to be sure, but one that at least sheds some new light on what audiences can expect. (More than the last full-length "Brand New Day" trailer did, anyway.)

To further establish the significantly altered status quo this time around, in which the world no longer remembers the identity of Spider-Man (and his own friends have forgotten that Peter exists at all), the "Brand New Day" creative team spoke to Entertainment Weekly and shared three heavily-annotated script pages revealing some hidden details for eagle-eyed viewers to spot once the film finally arrives.

Entertainment Weekly/Sony Pictures

According to one of Cretton's handwritten notes, the familiar Marvel Studios logo animation that opens every movie or show is in for a subtle overhaul. Rather than depict the biggest moments from previous Marvel Cinematic Universe titles, all the footage will instead focus on characters like MJ (Zendaya), Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon), and the late Aunt May (Marisa Tomei), along with "the memories Peter no longer shares" with them. Meanwhile, the opening scene that follows will further hint at the physical changes Peter seems to be undergoing. The script notes that our hero experiences "a small, sharp headache," which is "our first inkling that living completely in the shadows is taking its toll on Peter — something is changing, and maybe not for the better..."