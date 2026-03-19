Spider-Man: Brand New Day's First Trailer Teases Parker Parker's New Powers - Here's What They Might Be
The plot of "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" remains somewhat of a mystery, even now that the movie's first trailer has arrived. Still, there are some clues in the teaser that suggest the film will adapt parts of the early-2000s comic book storyline "The Other." That means we might get to see Tom Holland's Peter Parker develop a whole host of new super-powers, from wrist stingers to night vision, taking the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Spidey into truly uncharted territory.
"Brand New Day" looks set to flip the story of one of the best superhero movies ever, taking the plot of director Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man 2" and inverting it so that Holland's web-crawler struggles with an abundance of new super-powers rather than losing his previous ones. Just what those abilities might be remains unclear since the "Brand New Day" trailer only confirms a few elements of this new and improved Spidey. Thankfully, Marvel's comic books may be able to tell us more about what to expect.
In addition to echoing the plot of "Spider-Man 2," this upcoming film also looks to be taking a lot of cues from the comic storyline "The Other." In that arc, Peter underwent a metamorphosis and came through it with some newfound abilities that might well form part of his transformation in "Brand New Day." And if the movie follows the plot of the comic arc closely, we might even see Peter gain some monstrous new appendages.
The Other sees Peter Parker grow new physical features
The official "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" synopsis not only confirms a four-year time jump but promises a "surprising physical evolution" for Peter Parker — one which "threatens his existence." The film's trailer gives us a glimpse at that story playing out, with Peter waking up inside a web cocoon produced not from the gadgets he previously made in "Spider-Man: Homecoming" but from biological web shooters. We also see Peter visiting a human Bruce Banner/Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) in the "Brand New Day" trailer, and he seems to be Peter's best chance for understanding his physical transformation.
But beyond organic web shooters, what, exactly, is that transformation? Aside from a scene in which Peter's eyes turn black as he shatters the sword of an attacking enemy, the trailer doesn't give much else away. But "The Other" offers us all kinds of clues.
This story arc ran from October 2005 to January 2006 and played out across "Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man" #1–4, "Marvel Knights Spider-Man" #19–22, and "The Amazing Spider-Man" #525–528. The four-act narrative begins with Peter suffering from blackouts and dizzy spells, not unlike Tom Holland's version in the "Brand New Day" trailer. After experiencing a deterioration in his powers, Peter faces off against villain Morlun and is almost killed. But when Morlun arrives at the hospital to finish the job, Peter is overcome by raw animalistic power, growing sharp teeth and stingers in his wrists.
This is our first clue as to the new abilities Peter might develop in "Brand New Day." If the film does follow "The Other" closely, Holland's web-head might get both a new set of chompers and stingers on his wrists. But those aren' the only abilities Peter gains in "The Other."
The Other sees Spider-Man gain night vision, web sensitivity, and more
"The Other" is one of the best Spider-Man comic books, challenging Peter Parker in a way few other storylines have. After Peter seemingly passes away, his body is taken to a secure location by Iron Man, only for a revitalized version of the hero to shed his skin and escape. Soon, a giant web cocoon is seen suspended on the Brooklyn Bridge. This is one of the major aspects of the story seen in the "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" trailer, wherein Peter is shown waking up in a cocoon outside his apartment.
Act four of the story sees spiders re-animate Peter's husk as a giant spider, who Peter chases before it tells him there are large, meta-forces at play in both their lives. There's a reference to a spider-deity known as "The Great Weaver," which was responsible for imbuing Peter with extra powers in order to defeat Morlun. Following his emergence from the cocoon, Peter is now able to wield these new powers thanks to the Great Weaver.
The end of the arc sees this newly reborn Spider arrive at the scene of an explosion. There, he uses his new abilities to rescue several survivors. At this point, we learn that he now has night vision, is able to sense vibrations through his webbing, and can stick to objects using the skin on his back.
Based on the trailer for "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," its plot will take some cues from "The Other," which means we could see Spidey gain some combination of his powers from the comic storyline. Just how big a transformation Peter will undergo will be revealed when "Brand New Day" swings into theaters July 31, 2026.