Spider-Man: Brand New Day's First Trailer Teases Parker Parker's New Powers - Here's What They Might Be

The plot of "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" remains somewhat of a mystery, even now that the movie's first trailer has arrived. Still, there are some clues in the teaser that suggest the film will adapt parts of the early-2000s comic book storyline "The Other." That means we might get to see Tom Holland's Peter Parker develop a whole host of new super-powers, from wrist stingers to night vision, taking the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Spidey into truly uncharted territory.

"Brand New Day" looks set to flip the story of one of the best superhero movies ever, taking the plot of director Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man 2" and inverting it so that Holland's web-crawler struggles with an abundance of new super-powers rather than losing his previous ones. Just what those abilities might be remains unclear since the "Brand New Day" trailer only confirms a few elements of this new and improved Spidey. Thankfully, Marvel's comic books may be able to tell us more about what to expect.

In addition to echoing the plot of "Spider-Man 2," this upcoming film also looks to be taking a lot of cues from the comic storyline "The Other." In that arc, Peter underwent a metamorphosis and came through it with some newfound abilities that might well form part of his transformation in "Brand New Day." And if the movie follows the plot of the comic arc closely, we might even see Peter gain some monstrous new appendages.