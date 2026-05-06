Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Finale Ending Explained: How It Sets Up Season 3

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This article contains spoilers for "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 2.

Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Charlie Cox) has been a fugitive in "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 2, due to crime boss-turned-New York mayor Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) cracking down on vigilantes as he tries making NYC into his own kingdom. But in the penultimate episode, "The Hateful Darkness," Matt came out of hiding because a situation arose requiring his skills as a lawyer — namely, defending his arrested and charged girlfriend Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) from Fisk's kangaroo court.

We gave "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 2 some grief for skipping over legal drama earlier this season, but the season finale, "The Southern Cross," rectifies that. The climactic battle between our central nemeses, Matt and Fisk, is waged in the halls of justice.

Ultimately, Matt gets Karen's case dismissed by exposing how even as mayor, Fisk is still the Kingpin of Crime, and that his "Safer Streets" law was just a furtherance of a criminal agenda. Ergo, Matt argues, the tribunal convened under that initiative has "neither the ability nor the mandate to decide justice." Justice Waters (Deirdre Lovejoy), who hasn't enjoyed being Fisk's puppet, rules in Matt's favor.

But how did Matt get the damning evidence on Fisk that the mayor was smuggling illegal weapons into NYC? Because Matt testified to how he witnessed this as Daredevil, admitting his secret identity to act as his own corroborating witness. For his actions as Daredevil, Matt is disbarred and sentenced to prison himself.

We now have a good reason why Daredevil isn't joining his frenemy the Punisher (Jon Bernthal) in "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," because when the events of that movie happen, he's sitting in a cell. But since "Daredevil: Born Again" is confirmed for Season 3, Matt won't stay there forever.