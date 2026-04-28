Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 Set Photos Confirm Return Of Dead Marvel Villain
Warning: This article contains spoilers for the remainder of "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 2 and, presumably, Season 3.
Whatever locked down security measures Marvel has ordered for the rest of its sprawling superhero empire, that apparently doesn't apply to the production of "Daredevil: Born Again." Ever since filming began for Season 1, Marvel's revival series has enjoyed a rather lax approach to what most might consider spoilers — a product of filming on location in the streets of New York City as much as possible. Previous set leaks included glimpses of Charlie Cox suited up in his fresh new Daredevil outfit sporting that double D logo, the reveal of another character taking up the mantle of the vigilante White Tiger, and even the news that the Defenders will reunite in the upcoming third season.
That pattern has officially become a trend as the third season of "Born Again" is currently filming and, you guessed it, we now have a look at yet another major surprise in the episodes ahead. This latest one has to do with the return of a villain previously established to be dead, but with a twist. Naturally, in case any of the above didn't clue you in, spoilers will follow.
Still here? When Heather Glen (Margarita Levieva) was first introduced in Season 1, it was clear that her role would likely grow beyond simply being Matt Murdock's girlfriend. Her harrowing encounter with the serial killer Muse (Hunter Doohan) left her traumatized and surprisingly open to switching allegiances to Mayor Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio). Season 3, however, appears to be introducing the biggest shakeup yet. According to set photos spreading on social media, it appears Heather will suit up as Muse herself — a subplot ripped right out of the pages of Marvel Comics.
Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 will (re)introduce Heather Glen as the female Muse
How the mighty have fallen. Heather Glen's arc in "Daredevil: Born Again" has been a fairly alarming one thus far. Though initially introduced in Season 1 as Matt Murdock's latest love, she ended up parting ways stemming from Matt's secret nighttime activities as the Devil of Hell's Kitchen and her own horrifying realization that her therapy sessions with disturbed rich kid Bastian Cooper (Hunter Doohan) were inadvertently providing an origin for his murderous alter ego as Muse. That's a lot of trauma to put on any one individual, and as we've seen in Season 2, this has manifested in Heather keeping Muse's mask for reasons that can't possibly lead to anything good.
It appears we finally know those reasons, if photos taken from the set of "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 3 are any indication. Onlookers were able to see someone (presumably actor Margarita Levieva or a stand-in) dressed up in Muse's bloody mask, a trench coat, and a ski cap over a distinctive wig — a look that closely mirrors the recent comic book run of "Daredevil: Unleash Hell." Obviously, this spoils Heather's arc in the remaining episodes of Season 2, but it's one that fans likely anticipated. In Marvel Comics, Muse has had multiple identities underneath the mask that includes, most notably, a female persona in the form of a troubled artist named Morgan Whittier. The comics being the comics, of course, this involves Muse's ghost influencing her from beyond the grave and persuading her to do his dirty work.
Clearly, "Born Again" will put a Marvel Cinematic Universe twist on this origin and further explore Heather's fractured mental state as Muse. We'll likely see this foreshadowed in the final two episodes of Season 2.