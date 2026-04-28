Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 Set Photos Confirm Return Of Dead Marvel Villain

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the remainder of "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 2 and, presumably, Season 3.

Whatever locked down security measures Marvel has ordered for the rest of its sprawling superhero empire, that apparently doesn't apply to the production of "Daredevil: Born Again." Ever since filming began for Season 1, Marvel's revival series has enjoyed a rather lax approach to what most might consider spoilers — a product of filming on location in the streets of New York City as much as possible. Previous set leaks included glimpses of Charlie Cox suited up in his fresh new Daredevil outfit sporting that double D logo, the reveal of another character taking up the mantle of the vigilante White Tiger, and even the news that the Defenders will reunite in the upcoming third season.

That pattern has officially become a trend as the third season of "Born Again" is currently filming and, you guessed it, we now have a look at yet another major surprise in the episodes ahead. This latest one has to do with the return of a villain previously established to be dead, but with a twist. Naturally, in case any of the above didn't clue you in, spoilers will follow.

Still here? When Heather Glen (Margarita Levieva) was first introduced in Season 1, it was clear that her role would likely grow beyond simply being Matt Murdock's girlfriend. Her harrowing encounter with the serial killer Muse (Hunter Doohan) left her traumatized and surprisingly open to switching allegiances to Mayor Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio). Season 3, however, appears to be introducing the biggest shakeup yet. According to set photos spreading on social media, it appears Heather will suit up as Muse herself — a subplot ripped right out of the pages of Marvel Comics.