Daredevil: Born Again Episode 3 Is A Direct Adaptation Of A Classic Marvel Comic

Spoilers for "Daredevil: Born Again" to follow.

As star Charlie Cox has stressed, "Daredevil: Born Again" is named that because it's a revival of the previous "Daredevil" TV show, not because it's adapting Frank Miller and David Mazzucchelli's "Born Again" story. (It isn't.) Mind you, that's not to say the series is ignoring the "Daredevil" comics either.

Unlike some Marvel premieres, "Daredevil" writers and artists got to stroll the "Born Again" red carpet, including Charles Soule, Ron Garney, Chip Zdarsky, Alex Maleev, Michael Lark, David Mack, and the aforementioned Mr. Miller. Absent, though, was Brian Michael Bendis (who wrote "Daredevil" from 2001 to 2006), even though "Born Again" is adapting one of his key stories, "Trial of the Century" ("Daredevil" Volume 2 #38-40).

"Daredevil: Born Again" episode 2 featured Hector Ayala aka White Tiger (Kamar de los Reyes) being arrested for the murder of a police officer. He's innocent, of course; he saw two men roughing up a lone individual in the subway and went to help. Unfortunately, it turned out the two attackers — Powell (Hamish Allan-Headley) and Shanahan (Jefferson Cox) — were police officers who were roughing up an informant named Nicky Torres (Nick Jordan), as opposed to mugging or assaulting the man. Tragically, during the ensuing scuffle with Hector, Shanahan fell in front of a passing subway train, although Powell later accuses Hector of pushing his partner to his death.

Matt Murdock (Cox), naturally, is Hector's defense attorney; he's now a superhero attorney in two ways, the same way Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) is a criminal lawyer. Episode 3 of "Born Again" is thereafore all about Hector's trial. The defense's star witness, Torres, is intimidated into silence by the NYPD, so Matt makes the dramatic move of revealing in open court that Hector is the White Tiger. Recognized as the community hero he is, Hector is found not guilty. However, the next time he goes out as White Tiger, a masked man wearing the Punisher's logo shoots him in the head.

The episode has the same premise and major beats as "Trial of the Century," but dive into the details and you'll find lots of differences.