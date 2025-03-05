Daredevil: Born Again Introduces Marvel's White Tiger, But What Are His Powers?

This article contains spoilers for "Daredevil: Born Again" season 1

"Daredevil: Born Again" is off to a flying start, with critics praising the show for its dark storytelling, thrilling action, and R-rated violence. In the long-awaited sequel to Netflix's canceled "Daredevil" series, Wilson Fisk, aka Kingpin (Vincent D'onofrio), rules over New York City's criminal underworld, forcing Daredevil (Charlie Cox) and a returning Punisher (Jon Bernthal) to continue their vigilante escapades in an effort to stop him. However, they aren't the only heroes who want to clean up the streets, as Hector Ayala, otherwise known as White Tiger (Kamar de los Reyes), is also out for justice.

Ayala technically debuts via surveillance footage in episode 1, but he's formally introduced in the second installment, where the out-of-costume vigilante battles two undercover corrupt cops who attack a man in a subway station. The heated exchange results in one of the cops being accidentally killed, forcing Matt Murdock to defend Ayala in court (in what is clearly a nod to writer Max Bendis and artist Manuel Gutierrez's "Daredevil: Trial of the Century" storyline from the comics).

It's only after agreeing to represent Ayala that Murdock learns that his client is actually White Tiger, a vigilante with powers that come from a mystical amulet. But what are these powers, and how effective are they?