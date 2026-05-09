15 Best Sci-Fi Movies Of The '90s, Ranked

Filmmakers have been crafting sci-fi movies since the dawn of the artform itself, and the genre has always been powered by a mashup of ideas and visuals. Each new decade brought updates and upgrades (arguable) when it comes to visual effects, and for the 1990s, it came in the form of a heavy push towards computer generated imagery, or CGI.

Fantastic sci-fi movies can be made with minimal or even zero CGI, but as the list below suggests, it's almost always an integral part of sci-fi blockbusters. Big movies require big special effects sequences to help give life to alien spaceships, creatures, and landscapes, and both the films and filmmakers below trusted thousands of artists to deliver images that still hold up today.

Keep reading for a look at the 15 best sci-fi movies of the '90s.