The Goriest Death In Sci-Fi Horror Movie Cube Is A Practical Effect

Director Vincenzo Natali's "Cube" is a movie that has earned its place in horror history. Released in 1997 (and more recently remade in Japan), the film was ahead of the curve in several ways, particularly when it came to its ridiculously brutal kill scenes. Anyone who has seen the movie will probably tell you that no kill scene is quite as memorable as that of Alderson's. Played by Julian Richings, he ends up being cut into, well, cubes. Turns out, this impressively gross kill was accomplished with practical visual effects.

The most recent edition of SFX Magazine did a retrospective on "Cube" and Natali provided some insight for the piece. For those who may need a refresher, the film centers on a group of strangers who wake up and find themselves in a giant cube. Each of them has a special skill and they must work together to escape the massive maze of deadly traps. "It was really fun designing different ways to kill people but doing it in an artful way. We didn't want to just be gross," said Natali.

As for Alderson's scene, Richings meets his fate very early on in the movie's runtime and it certainly sets the tone. A swinging piece of razor wire carves him into literal pieces. As Natali explained, he and his production team didn't rely on CGI to pull this moment off: