15 Best Action Movies Of The '90s, Ranked
Big action movies have never been shy about bending the rules of physics and biology in pursuit of a cool shot. From explosions that send our hero flying through the air only to land unscathed to endless fights and stunts that leave them unbruised, big action often means big nonsense. What Hollywood action cinema in the 1980s started — a glimpse of which is evident in our '80s action movie ranking — filmmakers in the 1990s ramped up with goofy abandon.
A list could easily be made celebrating the best of America's big action hits from the decade, but action fans know there was brilliance hitting screens over in Hong Kong too. The only answer, then, is to celebrate the genre as a whole, from Hollywood blockbusters to the best that Hong Kong had to offer.
The result is a list championing massive stunts, epic shoot outs, martial arts madness, and more from directors and stars like Michael Bay, Jackie Chan, Nicolas Cage, John Woo, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Moon Lee, Mark Dacascos, Keanu Reeves, Michelle Yeoh, and many more.
Now, keep reading for the best action movies of the 1990s, ranked.
15. She Shoots Straight
Inspector Mina Kao (Joyce Godenzi) is preparing to marry a fellow police officer named Huang (Tony Leung Ka-fai), and the man's family isn't all too happy about it. Their concerns take a back seat, though, when an investigation into a local gang leaves Huang dead as a doornail.
"She Shoots Straight" doesn't get the same degree of lip service as several male-led action films from Hong Kong, but it absolutely deserves more attention. Director Corey Yuen unleashes a blistering tale of cops, robbers, and brutally entertaining revenge, and it's all led by the one-two female punch of Godenzi and Carina Lau, with a dash of Agnes Aurelio for good measure.
The two leads deliver the action goods as the wife and sister, respectively, of the murdered Huang, and there's a lot to enjoy here as they make questionable choices atop moving cars and tear their way through the bad guys. Equally thrilling is the great Yuen Wah, who takes charge with some terrific villainy and wickedly good moves. Stunts, shoot outs, brawls, and a bit of melodrama make for a fantastic ride.
14. Con Air
Cameron Poe (Nicolas Cage) accidentally killed a man in a drunken bar fight, but now he's done his time and is heading home to his wife and daughter. Unfortunately for him, he's riding on a plane filled with dangerous convicts being transported to a supermax prison — and they're about to escape.
The term "Bayhem" may have been birthed out of Michael Bay's penchant for big, over the top action spectacles, but it's not exclusive to the filmmaker. Director Simon West has an equal affection for ridiculous explosions and action purposefully ignorant of physics. "Con Air" is arguably his best entry in the studio action arena, and it remains an undeniable chunk of fun.
This movie has everything: wind blowing Cage's long mullet, explosions tossing people through the air, John Cusack firing automatic weapons and riding a motorcycle, a plane crash landing on the Las Vegas strip, Steve Buscemi as a charming serial killer who might want to murder a little girl at her tea party, and Trisha Yearwood's hit single "How Do I Live." It's carnage made silly, but it's no less thrilling for it.
13. Police Story 3: Supercop
Det. Chan (Jackie Chan) goes undercover to infiltrate a deadly drug empire, and while he doesn't want the help, he's partnered up with a Chinese officer named Yang (Michelle Yeoh). The mission moves them from Hong Kong to Thailand to Malaysia, but it's going to end in the sky.
The first four entries in Chan's "Police Story" franchise are among the best the action genre has to offer. "Supercop" raises the stakes from the first two movies onto an international landscape, and the action grows bigger along the way with shoot outs, chase scenes, and an incredible finale that still thrills thirty-four years later with its use of cars, motorbikes, trains, and helicopters. Stay through the end credits to see just how wild these stunts are.
Director Stanley Tong helps keeps the action and character moments humming, while supporting players like Maggie Cheung and Yuen Wah add to the fun. It's the pairing of Chan and Yeoh that lifts this film above the fray, though, in both their banter and their physical chops. They make each other better, and it's a shame they never paired up again.
12. Die Hard: With a Vengeance
A mad bomber is terrorizing New York City and making the police run haphazardly around Manhattan to prevent casualties. Simon (Jeremy Irons) targets Det. John McClane (Bruce Willis) in particular, and the dogged cop is about to discover why.
There are five films in the "Die Hard" franchise, but "Die Hard: With a Vengeance" is the only sequel that comes close to the pure magic of the original. A big part of that is returning director John McTiernan who ensures the action set pieces and character work all gel into a hugely satisfying whole, but Willis' performance as a tired and hungover McClane helps seals the character as the actor's greatest role. The addition of Samuel L. Jackson as a reluctant sidekick for McClane adds a whole new level of conflict and energy.
We get the expected shoot outs, brawls, and big stunt sequences, but the film makes time for the kinds of character beats that defined the original. One minute McClane is being forced into a highly uncomfortable situation while wearing a racist sign, and the next he's caught up in an epic bit involving a flooding tunnel. It's a blast that offers nods to the first film while still finding its own dynamic, character beats, and genuine sense of fun.
11. Drive (1997)
Toby Wong (Mark Dacascos) is on the run from Hong Kong to Los Angeles, and a ton of armed men are in pursuit. A high-tech cybernetic implant in his brain has enhanced his physical abilities, and those bad guys want it back.
You'd be forgiven for having not heard of this action/comedy classic from the late 1990s, but now that you know it exists, you're required to seek it out. Director Steve Wang unleashes a pitch-perfect blend of blistering action beats, big stunts, and equally large laughs as our hero makes his way to LA. Dacascos' fighting skills and athletic abilities are on point, and Wang lets the fights shine in ways American films seldom manage as he channels Hong Kong sensibilities with massively entertaining and atypical (for an American film) results.
The laughs and personality are aided in incredibly fun ways through supporting turns by Kadeem Hardison and an absolutely buoyant Brittany Murphy. The pair deliver punch lines, stellar reactions, and an endless supply of goofily entertaining charisma that helps keep the momentum going even in the brief periods between the action. It's the action you're here for, though, and you will not be disappointed.
10. True Lies
Harry (Arnold Schwarzenegger) is a husband, a father, and an international spy. His latest mission sees his family life and professional life collide when terrorists strike too close to home and drag his wife (Jamie Lee Curtis) and daughter (Eliza Dushku) into danger.
"True Lies" was a big hit back in the mid 1990s, but it still feels like something of an odd duck in James Cameron's filmography. It's a full-on action/comedy with laughs big and small, and that just wasn't something that he was used to. Certain elements have most likely aged poorly with some demographics, but the personality shines through (and makes a mockery of too many cookie cutter modern blockbusters). The action, though, is still undeniably great throughout.
From an opening set piece reminiscent of a James Bond film to a terrifically choreographed and executed fight scene in a bathroom, the action delivers muscular, big budget thrills. That continues through to a finale involving a Harrier jet, a collapsing bridge, and more. It's a lot of action and a lot of movie.
9. Fist of Legend
Chen Zhen (Jet Li) is studying abroad in Japan when he hears that his old martial arts master has been killed in a fight. He heads back to Shanghai and soon finds himself caught up in the politics and short tempers of both the master's son and the occupying Japanese forces.
The character of Zhen is a fictional one played by such luminaries as Bruce Lee and Jackie Chan, but his best representation on screen is "Fist of Legend," which is also arguably Li's best film. A remake of Lee's "Fist of Fury," the film pairs its angry commentary on the Japanese occupation with some truly stunning fight sequences choreographed by the legendary Yuen Woo-ping.
Yuen landed his job on "The Matrix" after the Wachowski sisters saw this masterpiece, and it's easy to see why. Wire work is used to enhance the fights rather than become the star, and Li, Billy Chow, Chin Siu-ho, and the rest all shine with fast, endlessly thrilling moves that make each fight an unforgettable one. Even simple sparring matchups find thrills and weight, but it's the dramatic end fight that seals the deal.
8. Face/Off
Castor Troy (Nicolas Cage) is a madman intent on causing mayhem wherever he goes, but he makes a mortal enemy when he unintentionally kills FBI Agent Sean Archer's (John Travolta) son. Hoping to take Troy's terror organization down, Archer agrees to swap faces with Troy in order to go undercover and stop a sinister attack from unfolding.
The 1990s were a magical time, and you need look no further than this studio-produced action romp with a certifiably bonkers premise and a Hong Kong legend in the director's chair. John Woo's "Face/Off" is a ridiculous sci-fi setup (that was almost even stranger and wilder) executed with an eye for style, excess, explosions, gun play, doves, black comedy, and the most acting that's ever been sandwiched between opening and closing credits.
This being Woo, the action sequences turn even the shortest gun fight into an epic set piece as bullets fly, muzzles flash, and everything explodes. Slow motion beats sizzle with the kind of style and eye for detail that today's Hollywood action movies can only dream of. It's an incredibly fun movie that dials everything, from conversations to a speed boat chase, all the way to eleven, and we should all be grateful for it.
7. Angel Terminators 2
Bullet (Yukari Oshima) is released from prison, and while her policeman dad would love to reconnect, she chooses to instead hang out with her friends. The young adults aren't exactly prone to smart choices, and soon they've run afoul of some sadistic gangsters.
While the first film is worth watching, "Angel Terminators 2" bears no connection to it outside of the title. This is the superior film, delivering action that's more frequent, intense, and entertaining, and the result is easily among the best the so-called "Girls with Guns" subgenre has to offer. Oshima is joined here by Moon Lee and Sibelle Hu, and they are an unstoppable trio who find genuine moments of bonding before unleashing their violent skills.
Oshima typically plays villains, but here she embodies a character who's trying to do right by the people she loves — and you'll never forget her fashion choice here. While Hu is no martial artist, she and her shotgun deliver the goods. Lee, meanwhile, steals the film, as her small frame unleashes big pain with speed, precision, and style.
6. The Rock
Gen. Hummel (Ed Harris) and his men have taken over Alcatraz Island, aimed deadly missiles across the Bay, and threatened to launch them if the government fails to meet their demands. It's up to a scientist (Nicolas Cage) and an old British agent (Sean Connery) to save the day.
Michael Bay has bigger films, longer films, and films that have won more awards, but "The Rock" is arguably his best film. Big action set pieces, smartly crafted gun fights and suspense beats, a multi-faceted villain, and a pair of unlikely heroes showcasing terrific chemistry all combine into something truly special.
Cage kicks off his calm demeanor that soon explodes as only he can, and Connery is having a blast as the wise old man who's still up for a bit of the action. Harris makes his bad guy someone you can't help but empathize with, and the supporting roster sends an army of fun, familiar faces into the fire including Michael Biehn, John C. McGinley, David Morse, and more.
5. The Matrix
Thomas Anderson (Keanu Reeves), or Neo to his hacking friends, realizes the world he thinks he knows is actually an illusion orchestrated by an alien presence that's feeding off humankind's physical bodies. Time to learn some kung fu!
Few filmmakers make a leap as dramatic as the one Lana & Lilly Wachowski made between their debut noir "Bound" and "The Matrix." The latter is an action epic that redefined the genre at the time, inspired numerous films in the years since, crafted its own unique visual style in both the action and sci-fi genres, and has left an undeniable legacy in its wake.
The fights here, choreographed by the great Yuen Woo-ping, are artful, visually graceful affairs that prioritize style over execution impressiveness — an intentional choice that wows differently than the fights in "Fist of Legend" or "Drive," for example — but they remain mesmerizing to watch unfold. Add in gunplay, helicopter action, and an undeniable pop cultural shift, and you have an unforgettable action gem.
4. Drunken Master II
Wong Fei-hung (Jackie Chan) accidentally swaps his father's medicinal ginseng for a Chinese artifact, and soon trouble is knocking at his door. The odds aren't in his favor, but he gains the upper hand when he drinks, as it enables him to unleash the power of drunken boxing.
There are a handful of films that could be claimed as Chan's best, and "Drunken Master II" is most definitely among them. Directed by Lau Kar-leung — well, up until Chan fired him and took over the reins himself — crafts a graceful, old school martial arts film that ramps up the action before culminating in one of the very best fights in Chan's filmography.
There are fantastic bits throughout including action from Lau (in a co-starring role) and some big laughs from Anita Mui as Wong's stepmother. It's Chan's masterful walking of the thin line between comedy and brutality, though, that fuels his epic and unforgettable final fight with the always reliable Ken Lo.
3. Speed
Det. Jack Traven (Keanu Reeves) and his partner (Jeff Daniels) foil a mad bomber's (Dennis Hopper) plans and think they've left him for dead. Surprise! He's alive, angry, and kicking off a plot to blow up a city bus if it drops under 50 miles per hour.
There's no simpler, more beautiful setup in action cinema than the one found in "Speed." A bomb on a bus is going to blow if the bus slows down — what do you do, hotshot? Director Jan de Bont's feature debut comes out of the gate screaming, revving its engines, and delivering pure entertainment and suspense all the way through to the end credits.
The aforementioned cast members are all brilliant, but it's the inclusion of Sandra Bullock's Annie that helps tip this towards the top of the 1990s. It's a star-making turn for her as she infuses the adrenalin-fueled action with personality, heart, and a genuine humanity. Her chemistry with Reeves is off the charts, so much that Sanda Bullock was just embarrassed after doing "Speed 2" without her screen partner.
2. Hard Boiled
Tequila (Chow Yun-fat) is an alcoholic detective whose latest case has left an undercover cop dead by Tequila's own friendly fire. He channels that rage into catching the big bad, but things are complicated when another undercover cop (Tony Leung Chiu-wai) joins the fray.
"Hard Boiled" was John Woo's last Hong Kong film before heeding the siren call of Hollywood — we've ranked his American films here — and it remains an explosively kinetic masterpiece. Eschewing the traditional heroic bloodshed of his other masterpiece, "The Killer," this film puts two fallible, fractured cops at its heart and makes them fight like hell to be the heroes we want them to be.
The shoot outs here are legendary, from the opening explosion of violence at the teahouse to later gun fights in warehouses and on sail boats, and they all lead to a hospital-set finale that will likely never be surpassed. Bullets fly, glass shatters, squibs burst, everything explodes, and the relentlessly cool Chow runs through it all with a baby in his arms. Pure magic, my friends.
1. Terminator 2: Judgment Day
The artificial intelligence known as Skynet tried once before to circumvent its war against humankind by sending a killing machine back in time to 1984, and now he's back again with a more advanced threat (Robert Patrick). The resistance, with no other choice, sends back an older model (Arnold Schwarzenegger) as a last line of defense.
While James Cameron's 1984 original is a masterful sci-fi slasher, his sequel is a massive action film powered by sci-fi plotting, unforgettable action set pieces, and an unexpected reunion. "Terminator 2: Judgment Day" finds the titular killer robot reprogrammed to be a protector, and its dynamic with a fiercely paranoid and jacked Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton) adds an incredibly engaging human conflict to the heart of a huge genre undertaking.
Drama, humor, and twisty paradoxes share the screen with big, practical stunts and brilliantly crafted sequences, resulting in one of Cameron's best movies. From Schwarzenegger's first appearance before Hamilton to the first time we see the T-1000's (Robert Patrick) liquid metal abilities, from the T-800 taking out dozens of baddies with knee shots to an epic semi-truck chase through the LA basin, this is the Hollywood action movie to beat in the 1990s.