15 Best Action Movies Of The '90s, Ranked

Big action movies have never been shy about bending the rules of physics and biology in pursuit of a cool shot. From explosions that send our hero flying through the air only to land unscathed to endless fights and stunts that leave them unbruised, big action often means big nonsense. What Hollywood action cinema in the 1980s started — a glimpse of which is evident in our '80s action movie ranking — filmmakers in the 1990s ramped up with goofy abandon.

A list could easily be made celebrating the best of America's big action hits from the decade, but action fans know there was brilliance hitting screens over in Hong Kong too. The only answer, then, is to celebrate the genre as a whole, from Hollywood blockbusters to the best that Hong Kong had to offer.

The result is a list championing massive stunts, epic shoot outs, martial arts madness, and more from directors and stars like Michael Bay, Jackie Chan, Nicolas Cage, John Woo, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Moon Lee, Mark Dacascos, Keanu Reeves, Michelle Yeoh, and many more.

Now, keep reading for the best action movies of the 1990s, ranked.