We Asked A Real-Life Astrophysicist: What Do Star Trek's Spaceships Get Right About Interstellar Travel?

You know how it goes. You hop into the captain's chair of your fancy new starship, order your pilot to move ahead to faster-than-light speeds by warp factor 6, and then an unwelcome dose of reality hits: What about the immutable laws of physics?! For as long as science fiction has existed, writers have been fudging the boundaries of scientific accuracy to serve the purposes of their stories ... and rightfully so. Neither "2001: A Space Odyssey" nor "Star Wars" would've helped define and redefine science fiction had they insisted on documentarian approaches, rather than (mostly) throwing realism out into the cold vacuum of space.

And then there's "Star Trek," a franchise that's at least tried to maintain a sense of verisimilitude over the decades. Okay, sure, sometimes you have to slog through lows like the most hated episode of "Voyager," which turned two of its main characters into hyper-evolved lizards. But where else would you get an hour like "The Chase" from "The Next Generation," which borrows from the real-world theory known as panspermia to explain why so many aliens look suspiciously like we do? As outlandish as certain elements may seem to the casual viewer, could others — say, the logistics of how the USS Enterprise warps through space-time — stand up to scrutiny?

Well, as I always say, when in doubt, ask an astrophysicist. Better yet, ask one who's also teaching a course on the hard sci-fi genre, covering everything from H.G. Wells' "The Time Machine" all the way to Andy Weir's "The Martian." Alan Calder of Stony Brook University, a researcher in nuclear astrophysics and professor of Physics and Astronomy, fit the bill perfectly. To hear him tell it, the depiction of interstellar travel in "Trek" may have more truth to it than we'd think.