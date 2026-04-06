How To Watch Artemis II's Historic Lunar Flyby Live At Home

There are Project Hail Marys everywhere for those with the eyes to see. No, our sun isn't getting eaten alive by microscopic space algae (as far as we know), and humanity isn't on the verge of an extinction-level catastrophe (well, not from anything related to space, at least). But the next best thing is going down even while you're reading the next words of this sentence, and it's by far the most historic moment for human-led spaceflight since we last stepped foot on Earth's moon in 1972. Amaze, amaze, amaze!

The four crew members of the Artemis II are currently on their way to our nearest cosmic neighbor for a lunar flyby, the first time humanity has traveled beyond Earth's orbit in over 50 years — and, because we're spoiled rotten here in the 21st century, you can watch the momentous occasion live and on streaming. Those who've been following along know that NASA has been incredibly active on social media ever since the launch a few days ago. The mission planners have shared their zero-gravity diets, stunning pictures of both the Earth and the Moon, and even what classic tunes the astronauts have been waking up to each "morning" (so to speak). Luckily, for us all, that trend continues on with the most important stage yet of their trip.

Tired: Monday

Wired: Moonday Today our Artemis II astronauts fly around the Moon! Tune in, starting at 1pm ET (1700 UTC) as they view parts of the Moon never seen by human eyes. Watch it live with us: https://t.co/fAg0bGAqEc pic.twitter.com/OMG3uNrHAk — NASA (@NASA) April 6, 2026

In a very handy post on X (formerly Twitter), the official NASA account has informed the masses back home that we can actually watch this event through numerous livestreams at our fingertips beginning at 1pm ET. There's the NASA+ streaming service, the space agency's ad-free and on-demand (and subscription-free) platform. But there are also more familiar third-party options to get your space fix, such as Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, Apple TV, and Roku.