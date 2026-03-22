Project Hail Mary Is The Perfect Next Chapter In Cinema's Greatest Modern Sci-Fi Trend

This article contains spoilers for "Interstellar," "Arrival," "The Martian," and "Project Hail Mary."

Does the human race have a future, and if so, what does that future look like? These are the big questions that so many of us have found ourselves asking over the past couple of decades. To be sure, life has always been beset by various tragedies, atrocities, and obstacles — everyone lives in "interesting times," to quote the apocryphal expression. It's just that these times seem a bit more interesting than before, especially when it comes to issues like humanity's penchant for destroying itself and our foolhardiness when it comes to killing the planet we live on. Given our ability to "doomscroll,' i.e. inundate ourselves on a daily basis with the most toxic news and content possible, optimism and hope for the future are in particularly dire straits right now.

Can art, and science-fiction films in particular, save us from this doom spiral? Even though sci-fi is a broad and particularly malleable genre (and there are numerous examples of bleak, cynical, dystopian sci-fi), a large portion of the genre has always existed to highlight humanity's ambition and reach. After all, two of the most influential works of sci-fi film and television — "2001: A Space Odyssey" and "Star Trek" — were massive influences on real-life achievements in science, tech, and space exploration. They spotlight human ingenuity, curiosity, and wonder as much as they critique human fallibility, offering us a beacon to follow into a better future. Several recent sci-fi films like "Interstellar," "Arrival," and "The Martian" have carried this torch into the 21st century. The most recent chapter in this vein, "Project Hail Mary," perfectly continues the trend.