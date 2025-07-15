Sylvester Stallone Knows Exactly Why Rocky Was Such A Big Hit

The 1970s were a tumultuous time in the United States. Whether you look at political scandals like Watergate, the fallout of the Vietnam War, and severe economic unrest, Americans were feeling quite cynical. Given the vibes in the country at the time, much of what cinema brought reflected the moral ambiguity and raw grit that was fresh on the minds of viewers at the time. Films such as "The Godfather" and "Taxi Driver" are a showcase of some of New Hollywood's rising filmmakers, whose creative sensibilities influenced cinema for generations, and helped reflect the collective cynicism of the American people in that decade. You can read /Film's ranking of the 15 best films of the 1970s here.

However, the audience's cinematic tastes started to evolve thanks to the release of "Jaws" in 1975. Steven Spielberg's film became an unprecedented cultural phenomenon and popularized the modern blockbuster for cinema. Audiences were eager to be thoroughly entertained in their visits to the movie theater, and their appetite for more inspiring crowd-pleasing films continued throughout the decade, thanks to films such as "Star Wars," "Superman: The Movie," and "Rocky." While "Rocky" may be a smaller-budget sports film compared to the epic scale of the other blockbusters mentioned, the 1976 release, which was written by its then-unknown leading man, Sylvester Stallone, inspired audiences with its compelling underdog story. The film became the highest-grossing film of 1976 and won three Academy Awards, including Best Picture.