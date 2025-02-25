Sylvester Stallone's Favorite Rocky Movie Is The Franchise's Most Emotional Entry

In a 2010 GQ interview, Sylvester Stallone recalled how, in the early 2000s, he found himself trapped in a "generational vortex." After a string of duds, the actor was on the verge of becoming the very definition of washed up, with a new generation of moviegoers proving to be uninterested in the veteran star. Having conquered Hollywood in the '70s, Stallone went on to become one of the industry's biggest A-listers. But around the time his longtime rival Arnold Schwarzenegger tricked Stallone into starring in the 1992 flop that was "Stop! Or My Mom will Shoot," his career had started to wane. Once he headlined 1995's "Judge Dredd" (the most ridiculous sci-fi movie to predict our terrifying present), things weren't looking much better, and by the time the turn of the century arrived, Stallone was in need of a career revival.

Today, we're used to Hollywood revisiting old IP and churning out unnecessary legacy sequels or reboots. It's par for the course in an age where Marvel movies are no longer reliably bringing people to the multiplex and streaming has saturated the market. Nostalgia is big business and Hollywood routinely leverages it to keep the receipts coming in. But in 2006, Stallone proved that a legacy sequel doesn't need to be some cynical cash grab. In fact, he proved that, while such a thing can be a somewhat selfish attempt to regain relevance, it can simultaneously be a powerful and emotionally layered mediation on life and the inexorable march of time.

The same year James Bond got a fresh reboot with "Casino Royale" and a year after Batman had been reinvented by Christopher Nolan's "Batman Begins" another pop culture hero was newly reinvigorated for the big screen: Rocky Balboa. Stallone was going to pull himself out of that generational vortex with the help of the character that made him a star in the first place. Though it wasn't quite the so-called "gritty reboot" that Bond and the Dark Knight had been given, 2006's "Rocky Balboa" was certainly gritty — much like the 1976 movie that kicked off the franchise in the first place. The legacy sequel managed to sidestep the usual pitfalls of similar nostalgia plays, depicting a downtrodden Rocky ruminating on his past in the wake of his wife, Adrian's, passing. While the movie was undeniably characterized by this mournful atmosphere, it also captured the spirit of the original "Rocky" by showing the titular pugilist returning to the ring and living up to his famous adage of moving forward no matter how hard you get hit. It was a surprisingly moving and powerful entry in a franchise that had, by all accounts, lost its way with 1990's "Rocky V," and it just so happens to be Stallone's favorite of the bunch.