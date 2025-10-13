One Of Star Trek's Most Remarkable Sci-Fi Concepts Could Become Reality

Throughout its nearly 60 years of movies and shows, "Star Trek" has featured high-tech communication devices that vaguely resemble old-school flip phones, magical replicators that can conjure pretty much any known object at will, and a galaxy full of aliens that happen to look just like humans (although there's a solid canonical reason for that now). But for every goofy-looking visor or turbo lift that requires passengers to grab onto a handle, there are countless more gadgets and theories that have a basis in actual science. Now, one of the most far-fetched ones could be closer than ever to becoming a reality.

Even the most casual of "Trek" fans have heard about the warp drive device that allows the various starships of the Federation to skip through space in the (relative) blink of an eye. There's a reason why faster-than-light travel has remained a fixture in sci-fi for well over a century, after all. Space is very, very big, and humanity has always dreamed of venturing out very, very far. To date, however, this technology hasn't just been considered out of our reach — it's downright impossible, as it would defy all the laws of physics as we know it. The biggest one of them all? Thou shalt not travel faster than light, the universally-accepted speed limit of the universe.

As it turns out, maybe it's time we went back to the drawing board. According to a recent article by National Geographic, there may be a way to turn this particular piece of fiction into fact ... and "Star Trek" could end up being a major reason why. Astrophysicist and warp drive researcher Alexey Bobrick is quoted as saying, "It's amazing how science fiction writers imagine things, and we then figure out they can work. It's really quite beautiful."