5 Things We Learned About The Future Of Star Trek [NYCC]

There's rarely been a period with more "Star Trek" than we have now, and the timing couldn't possibly be better. Next year marks the 60th anniversary of the storied sci-fi franchise, representing a rare benchmark that most other properties out there can't even begin to compete with. And those in charge of the future of "Trek" are well aware of the responsibility resting on their shoulders. That would be Alex Kurtzman, the man with his fingers in pretty much every pie currently in production, along with figureheads Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Meyers. All three made the trek (see what I did there?) alongside various cast members to this year's ongoing New York Comic Con for a panel that, quite honestly, might've even rivaled Marvel's TV and Animation event in terms of hype and attendance.

Of all the topics to discuss, the cast and crew zeroed in on two upcoming shows set to release in 2026: season 4 of "Strange New Worlds" and the upcoming "Starfleet Academy." Both series feel like opposite ends of the spectrum of "Trek." One takes place almost concurrently with the timeline of "The Original Series," the one that started it all. The other, meanwhile, resides in the deepest recesses of the far-flung future — an era and a frontier that we've truly never seen explored before. While we wait for further developments on movies (like the prequel film officially announced last year) and other streaming expansions (like the "Year One" series fans have been begging for), we have these two to keep us busy in the meantime.

The future of "Trek" looks as bright as ever, so here are but a handful of the most exciting reveals out of NYCC.