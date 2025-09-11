Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 Sends Captain Pike On His Most Heartbreaking Journey Yet

Spoilers for "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" to follow.

"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" season 3, episode 5, "Through the Lens of Time," introduced an all new villain race of "Star Trek" aliens: the Vezda, malevolent extra-dimensional beings locked in an ancient prison on planet Vadia IX. The episode's ending hinted (and the "Strange New Worlds" showrunners later confirmed) that the Vezda would be back.

The season 3 finale, "New Life and New Civilizations," lives up to that promise. The member of the Vezda who possessed Ensign Dana Gamble (Chris Myers) is revealed to have escaped imprisonment and is plotting to free his brethren. The only one who can stop him is Captain Marie Batel (Melanie Scrofano), but the price is her future with Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount).

In the Vezda's prison, the normal rules of time don't apply; the effect of an action can come before the cause. The Enterprise's crew also discovers that the humanoid sentry statue in the temple is a transformed Marie; i.e. she must become the statue in the present, which will have kept the Vezda locked up for millennia in the past.

The episode strains under its twisted internal logic to arrive at this point. The Enterprise crew conclude that, since the Vezda are evil incarnate, they must be the root of every civilization in space having the same shared idea of "evil" and evolving to resist it. Marie, who previously fought off a Gorn infection via Illyrian blood and then a Chimera plant on "Strange New Worlds," is the embodiment of that will to survive.

While it's all rather ridiculous, the show's actors manage to infuse the situation with greater credibility. Moreover, the episode doesn't falter when it comes to its emotional punch. Though "Strange New Worlds" has sometimes played fast and loose with "Star Trek" canon, one thing the series has always stuck to is that Pike's future does not have Marie in it. The episode delivers on the split up fans have been expecting for three seasons, even if no one anticipated it happening quite like this.