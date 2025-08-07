Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Showrunner Confirms Whether The Vezda Will Return [Exclusive]

This article contains spoilers for "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" season 3, episode 4, "Through the Lens of Time."

The latest episode of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," called "Through the Lens of Time," sees the discovery of an impossibly ancient temple located underneath a mountain. Although its age is mind-boggling, the technology embedded in the temple still works. In order to gain access through its nostril-like entryway, Nurse Chapel (Jess Bush) has to insert her hand into a blood-extracting device. Ancient temples, ineffable technologies, and blood offerings all give "Through the Lens of Time" a Lovecraftian feeling.

Inside, the crew find a series of small glowing glass orbs that contain something they can't identify. One of the orbs ends up bursting open, sending shards of glass — and a mysterious energy of some kind — flying into the eyeballs of Ensign Gamble (Chris Myers). Ensign Gamble's eyeballs are destroyed, but something even more horrifying happens to him once he's back up on the Enterprise: He begins to read people's thoughts, and cackle at their unhappy memories. Ensign Gamble is possessed by some sort of demonic force. He is possessed by an entity referred to as a Vezda Lifeform.

The Vezda are the first "villain" species that is unique to "Strange New Worlds," and they're rather scary. They're like the pah-wraiths from "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine," but not nearly as silly. "Through the Lens of Time" is their introduction ... and, as /Film recently learned, it won't be their final appearance.

/Film's own Jacob Hall recently sat down with the showrunners of "Strange New Worlds," Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers, to talk about the third season of the series, and what we might expect from anything coming in the near future. Goldsman has confirmed that the Vezda will indeed come back very shortly.