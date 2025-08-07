Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Finally Has A Terrifying New Villain To Call Its Own

In the "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" episode "Through the Lens of Time," Nurse Chapel (Jess Bush) and her new boyfriend Roger Korby (Cillian O'Sullivan) have discovered an impossibly ancient temple hidden beneath the rocks of a distant world. The technology in the temple is still active after countless unhallowed centuries, and it requires a drop of blood to enter. Everything is scary and mysterious. Inside, the crew of the Enterprise find a series of glowing orbs that contain ... something. They also find that they can pass through unusual stone passageways and step into different planes of existence. The six crew members are all in the same room, but they can't see one another because they are out of phase. It's like a haunted house or an abandoned asylum.

When the ship's new nurse Ensign Gamble (Chris Myers) picks up one of the mysterious orbs, it explodes in his hand. The flying glass and bolts of eldritch energies immediately destroy his eyeballs(!). Luckily, this is "Star Trek," so the medical tools exist to grow him some new ones.

There's a problem, though. The eyeball re-grower doesn't seem to work. There is something else in Ensign Gamble's body. He begins to see into people's heads and fish out their unhappiest memories. He mocks people for their failings. Something has clearly possessed him. The crew will eventually discover that the orb contained an evil, noncorporeal entity of unknown origin. The crew comes to the conclusion, by interpreting ancient alien glyphs, that these entities have been deliberately imprisoned in the temple below.

Even Pelia (Carol Kane), who is herself many millennia old, admits that looking at these demonic aliens gives her the heebie-jeebies. They are scary, and evoke the scariest parts of movies like "Event Horizon" and "Prometheus."

The aliens are also, perhaps, the first wholly original villain in the annals of "Strange New Worlds." This is very exciting for us Trekkies.