Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4 Will Make One Major Change From Season 3

"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" is one of the most fun TV shows on the air, and part of an emerging new golden age for sci-fi in the streaming era of television. As someone who never fully got into "Star Trek" due to how big the franchise is, "Strange New Worlds" is a perfect gateway into this wonderful world. The show feels like it is fulfilling the promise of the original "Star Trek" series, showing the endless possibilities of an exploration journey through the stars, seeking out new life and new civilizations by exploring strange new worlds.

Every week, an episode can and does tell a bold new story in an entirely different tone and even genre. In season 3 alone we went from an alien zombie episode to a murder mystery episode to an "Indiana Jones" style tomb-raiding adventure back-to-back-to-back, and it was phenomenal. Anything and everything can happen in this show, and you never know what will happen next, which is part of the fun.

But come season 4, there will be one major change from this season. Co-showrunner Henry Alonso Myers talked to Cinema Blend and said, "I think that we're probably a little more serious in 4, but, you know, we like to work in various genres."

Unfortunately for fans of funny "Star Trek," it seems "Strange New Worlds" is course-correcting. In that same interview, co-showrunner Akiva Goldsman talked about the challenges of making season 3 due to the strikes, which led to certain actors and characters becoming less prominent as they were unavailable. "Season 4, I think, is our best work," Goldsman said. "We were always chasing a little bit on [season] 3. [Season] 4 felt, in the best possible way, quite deliberate and fun."