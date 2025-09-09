Star Trek, Alien, And Foundation: We're Living In A New Sci-Fi TV Golden Age

The era of streaming has given us as many blessings as it has problems. There are far more options to choose from, as well as a larger number of genre shows with big budgets than ever before. This is particularly true when it comes to science-fiction shows. Now that visual effects have more or less caught up to storytellers' imaginations, these series are capable of delivering epic stories set in fully realized and fantastical worlds.

Really, it's a new Golden Age of sci-fi on television, as evidenced by the second half of 2025 alone. While this year has already given us one of the best TV shows of the decade, regardless of genre, in the form of "Andor" season 2, we're now got not one, not two, but three stunningly great sci-fi series airing new episodes back-to-back-to-back each week. Of course, I'm referring to "Alien: Earth," "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," and "Foundation."

These three sci-fi shows have realized the potential of streaming, affording their creatives the room and finances to tell stories that wouldn't be possible on traditional TV networks. Take "Foundation," a series based on Isaac Asimov's epic book saga of the same name, itself long considered unadaptable due to the huge scale of its narrative. Or how about "Alien: Earth," a show that successfully brings the exquisite production design and aesthetic of Ridley Scott's classic "Alien" to the small screen. Then we have "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," a series that provides the variety of storytelling found in "Star Trek: The Original Series," but with the polish, scale, and production values of a modern blockbuster (resulting in the best "Star Trek" show in decades).

Not only do these three shows take very different approaches to science-fiction (offering viewers a taste of the versatility of the genre), but they also have the funding they need to fully realize their visions — something that has only become commonplace in the era of streaming. Basically, there's a story for every kind of sci-fi audience, and that rules.