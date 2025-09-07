One Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 Scene Used More Visual Effects Than You Realized [Exclusive]

Security alert! This article contains spoilers for "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" season 3, episode 9.

"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" has taken some big swings in its first three seasons, delivering both a musical episode and a crossover episode with the animated "Star Trek: Lower Decks." Bringing these wild ideas to life takes the work of numerous talented costumers, set designers, prop makers, and visual effects artists working in tandem, but some sequences have a lot more going on than you might expect. In season 3, episode 9, "Terrarium," Lieutenant Erica Ortegas (Melissa Navia) ends up stranded on a seemingly deserted alien space rock with a Gorn pilot who crash-landed there and is forced to cooperate with her greatest enemy. The planet's surface is buffeted by severe wind storms and Ortegas ends up sheltering with the wounded Gorn, even helping tend to its wounds.

In order to bring the Gorn to life and really sell the harsh environment of the planet, the visual effects teams on "Strange New Worlds" combined cutting-edge digital effects like ARwall, which projects video as the surrounding backgrounds for the sets, with puppeteering and costume work for the Gorn itself. These days the best effects work is often a mixture of traditional and digital effects, and "Terrarium" is a showcase for how "Strange New Worlds" does it best. I recently had the opportunity to chat with Navia via Zoom and she revealed that while the combination of effects all worked out beautifully, some of the practical effects were a little tricky to deal with on set.