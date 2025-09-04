Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 Finally Gave Fans The Ortegas Storyline They've Wanted

Security alert! This article contains spoilers for season 3, episode 9 of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds."

"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" fans really love Lieutenant Erica Ortegas (Melissa Navia), the feisty and somewhat free-spirited Enterprise pilot on "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds." There's something about Navia's performance that's deeply grounded, and along with the character writing, Ortegas is incredibly relatable and works as a perfect audience stand-in when things get really wacky because her reactions feel authentic. Despite being surrounded by legacy characters like Spock (Ethan Peck), Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding), and more, she has managed to carve out a spot for herself as one of the all-time great "Star Trek" characters. In the show's third season, she has had an incredible arc that's seen her go through serious trauma being captured by the Gorn and barely escaping while critically wounded, leading to some slightly erratic behavior and even more fiery intensity than usual.

She's had to overcome her fears and face her trauma head-on, using her confidence in herself as a pilot to get through the toughest moments, and it seems like that's all been building toward episode 9, "Terrarium." After taking on a challenging solo mission to get data from inside of a space storm, she ends up sucked into a wormhole and stranded on a deserted, alien planet. Just when things seem like they couldn't get worse, she discovers that there's a Gorn pilot stranded there too, and Ortegas has to befriend her greatest enemy. It's a somewhat common science fiction trope, used in films like "Enemy Mine" and even in the "Star Trek: The Next Generation" episode "The Enemy," but Ortegas' earnestness makes "Terrarium" hit especially hard.