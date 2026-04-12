Which Star Trek Ship Is The Fastest? How The Enterprise Measures Up To Voyager And More

(Welcome to Trekspertise, a series where we break down the technology, history, details, and decisions that make the Star Trek universe so complex — and so fun.)

As "The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy" once observed, space is big. Space is so big that the human imagination can barely contain it. Our own sun is 93 million miles away from Earth. The next star over, Proxima Centauri, is about 4.33 lightyears away, which is almost 25 trillion miles.

When creating a sci-fi series like "Star Trek," the writers had to invent a fictional propulsion system, the warp drive, that could carry starships many times the speed of light just so they could get around our modest little corner of the Milky Way. Actual space is so big, though, that even a fictional propulsion system had limits.

The warp factors, as seen on the original "Star Trek" series, were measured on a geometric scale. Warp-1 was the speed of light, but warp-2 was eight times the speed of light, warp-3 was 27 times, and so on. There was mention of a warp-11 in the episode "By Any Other Name," which would equal 1,331 times the speed of light. Even traveling at that staggering speed, Proxima Centauri is still over 28 hours from Earth.

But the ships from the original "Star Trek" (set in the 23rd century) are downright pokey when compared to ships from "Star Trek: The Next Generation" (set in the 24th). The warp scale was reworked over time, so the warp-9 of a "Next Generation"-era ship is actually faster than the warp-11 of "The Original Series." By dint of technological advancements, any of the ships seen on "Star Trek" prior to 1987 are not going to be among the fastest.

But which "Star Trek" ship actually is the fastest?