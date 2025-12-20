Scientists Say Star Trek's Enterprise Design Is Accurate For A Warp Speed Spaceship

"Star Trek" creator Gene Roddenberry once wrote four cardinal rules for the design of the many Starfleet-constructed starships seen on "The Original Series." For one, he said that the ships' warp nacelles — the cylindrical engines that extend from either side of the central hull — should come in pairs. Secondly, the nacelles should never be sticking out at a 180-degree angle from the hull; rather, they should be angled in such a way that they would have a line of sight with one another. Those nacelles also needed to be visible when looking at the ship from the front; they should not be obscured by any other part of the vessel. And finally, the ship's bridge should be on the top of the ship, right in the center of its saucer section.

These kinds of commandments assured that there was a certain degree of visual consistency across the franchise. If one saw a two-engine ship with a flat saucer section, they would instantly be able to identify it as a Starfleet vessel. Later on, tech nerds and expanded-universe-obsessed Trekkies would posit that Roddenberry's two-engine design also served a practical purpose. The engines needed to be unobscured because the red "caps" on the end (called Bussard ramscoops in the show's mythology) scooped up errant space particles and gases and transformed them into energy. The twin engines were required to form an entire warp field around a ship.

As it so happens, though, Roddenberry's starship designs might have been just as scientifically sound as aesthetically pleasing. According to a new paper published on the IOP Science website (and covered by Fast Company), an actual faster-than-light starship would indeed require widely-spaced engines to create a field of warped space around a vessel.