Why Star Trek: The Next Generation Ended After Seven Seasons

The final episode of "Star Trek: The Next Generation," called "All Good Things...," aired on May 23, 1994, although many Trekkies weren't entirely heartbroken. While viewers would no longer be able to see the weekly adventures of the Enterprise-D and its stalwart crew, they all knew that the spinoff feature film, "Star Trek: Generations" was due in theaters in only six months. Additionally, "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" was already chugging along into its third season, and "Star Trek: Voyager" was actively developing. I tell ya, the 1990s was a grand time to be a Trekkie.

Of course, at the time, many fans wondered why "Next Generation" felt the need to stop after only seven seasons. Ratings were high, and the show hadn't waned in cultural popularity. The cast had even signed on to act in an eighth season, steeled to withstand another year in space. There was every reason to assume that "Next Generation" would continue indefinitely, or at least until audiences stopped paying attention.

The fact of the matter was, though, that the series was getting too expensive to produce. The core seven cast members (Gates McFadden, Patrick Stewart, Michael Dorn, LeVar Burton, Marina Sirtis, Brent Spiner, and Jonathan Frakes) were fetching higher and higher salaries, and the show's producers knew that they had to keep pushing the limits of TV special effects to keep audiences engaged with a galaxy-spanning space opera. And there were other, more technical costs to consider; it seems that Paramount was about to have a tough time selling "Next Generation" to local TV stations.

This was all detailed in a July 1994 article in the New York Times. Not only was the price tag on "Next Generation" getting too high, but the show's unusual distribution model was getting less and less tenable. Rather than keep pushing into the frontier of unbalanced accounting sheets, the studio ended the series while it was still riding high.