The For All Mankind Season 5 Mars Set Details That Most Fans Won't Even Notice

"For All Mankind" is one of the best sci-fi shows on Apple TV. Unfortunately, the streamer is far from the biggest in the world, so not everyone has yet been exposed to "For All Mankind." If you do decide to give it a watch, make sure to pay attention to one of the show's highlights: the production design. Specifically, the Mars mission control set is full of accurate details, with each button having a specific purpose. It shows just how careful and precise the "For All Mankind" team is, even if most fans won't even notice the attention to detail.

Without spoiling too much, the show takes place in an alternate history whereby the Soviets are the first to land on the moon, kicking off heightened competition between the USSR and the United States. In season 5, humankind has built a home on Mars, with mission control transferring from its traditional Houston base to the Red Planet. As detailed in a piece from Gizmodo, this required an all new design which incorporated so many realistic elements that the set is as about as close to a real mission control as its possible to get without being at NASA HQ.

"For All Mankind" was created by Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert, and Ben Nedivi, and the latter two spoke to Gizmodo about the show's 360-degree Mars mission control set. "We are pretty sure we can actually launch a spaceship from this room," said Wolpert, with Nedivi adding, "There's not a button here that wasn't thought through. Everything on these sets is thought through in terms of why it's there, what purpose it serves, and that goes to almost every set on the show."