How Does Star Trek's Holodeck Actually Work? The Wild Sci-Fi Concept Explained

Welcome to Trekspertise, a series where we break down the technology, history, details, and decisions that make the Star Trek universe so complex — and so fun.

Trekkies love to note that the earliest version of the holodeck first appeared on the "Star Trek: The Animated Series" episode "The Practical Joker." It was called a "recreation room," but it could create immersive, holographic environments. That episode also introduced the idea of the "holodeck malfunction," and several crewmates were trapped in the rec room as a holographic blizzard broke out. They had to feel along the non-holographic walls to find their way through the snow.

The technology was reintroduced in the pilot episode of "Star Trek: The Next Generation," explicitly called a "holodeck," and shown to create a fully immersive environment even more elaborate than before. Crew members could go on hikes through simulated nature preserves, lounge about in a glade, or violently grapple with holographic martial arts opponents. The late "Next Generation" writer Tracy Tormé expanded what the holodeck could do, and with the episode "The Big Goodbye," introduced the idea that Starfleet crewmembers could walk around inside interactive detective novels, play-acting as their favorite characters and conversing with holographic video game characters. Fans of "Vampire: The Masquerade" have something to look forward to, as it seems LARPing is going to supplant cinema in the 24th century.

The holodeck offered visual variety to "Next Generation," providing an organic reason for starship-bound officers to "get off the ship." In technological terms, one will have to crack open Rick Sternbach and Michael Okuda's invaluable sourcebook, "Star Trek: The Next Generation Technical Manual," to get the skinny on how holodecks work. In brief, anything you see on a holodeck is a 3D light projection, and anything you touch is a carefully calibrated force field.