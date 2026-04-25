15 Best Stop-Motion Animated Movies Ever Made, Ranked

There's something intrinsically human about stop-motion animation. It requires building small sets and figurines that must be meticulously positioned for 24 frames-per-second to give the feeling of cinematic movement. There's something "real" on screen, but the audience knows these are just figurines being manipulated for our amusement. It's largely why the medium works well for horror or horror-adjacent projects like "Coraline." There's an uncanny valley created that sticks with you long after the film's ended.

Plus, stop-motion and claymation movies are a rare commodity. It can take years to make a single feature-length film, but upon completion, the results speak for themselves.

When looking at the best stop-motion films of all time, claymation or otherwise, we want to look at feature-length projects that predominantly utilize stop-motion for a majority of the runtime. Films like 1933's"King Kong" and 1963's "Jason and the Argonauts" were hugely influential in the medium, but they're mostly live-action with some spectacular stop-motion components. That's why these are the best stop-motion films of all time, where the art form is front and center.