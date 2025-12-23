15 Best Animated Movies Of The 2000s, Ranked

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Between the litany of ambitious feats in cel animation, the consolidation of CGI animation as a viable technology for features, and the rapidly-increasing sophistication of stop-motion, the 2000s were an incredible decade for animated film across the board.

This ranking of the 15 best animated movies released in the 2000-2009 period looks back on a transformative era for the animation medium and attempts to pinpoint its most extraordinary achievements across a variety of techniques, styles, and nationalities.

The one ground rule, with apologies to the anime Christmas miracle of "Tokyo Godfathers," the enduring super-ness of "The Incredibles," and numerous other incredible movies, is that only one film per director is allowed — strictly because some delimitation was required to narrow down such a wide field.