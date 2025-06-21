What No-Face Really Represents In Spirited Away

One of the most perplexing characters in the 2001 film "Spirited Away" is No-Face. He's voiced by Akio Nakamura in the original version and by Bob Bergen in the English dub, although the character doesn't speak much; he mostly lingers and lurks, veering back and forth between creepy and pitiable. In a movie filled with strange creatures with bizarre traits and ambiguous morals, No-Face stands above the rest in most viewers' memories. He's the one featured most prominently in all the merch and who garners the most fandom speculation about his intentions.

On a literal plot level, No-Face's storyline is straightforward. He's a lonely spirit whom our protagonist Chihiro lets into the bathhouse, not knowing that she's not supposed to do that. No-Face seems obsessed with Chihiro and turns into an all-consuming monster in his apparent quest to get close to her. However, he's never portrayed as an outright villain; Chihiro flees his advances with relative ease, recognizes that his mind's been poisoned by all he's eaten, and casually lets him accompany her on a train to the witch Zeniba's house. It's there that No-Face finds his purpose, discovering that he's good at knitting. At the end, Chihiro leaves him behind at Zeniba's, and there's zero angst or conflict between the two characters.

This resolution to No-Face's storyline might feel anti-climactic, at least from a more traditional Hollywood plotting perspective. But the way No-Face fizzles out as a threat somehow feels true to life here, or at least true to the story that "Spirited Away" wants to tell.