15 Best Movies To Watch During Thanksgiving
These days, it's far too easy to overlook Thanksgiving. You have a big meal with loved ones and instantly start thinking about Black Friday shopping and decorating for the holidays. You may even turn on a Christmas movie to get people in the spirit, seeing as there's no shortage of those. But why not spend a little more time in the Thanksgiving spirit by gathering everyone around and turning on a classic Thanksgiving movie instead?
Sure, they're not as plentiful as Christmas movies, and it's not like putting on any old horror film to celebrate Halloween. But rest assured, there are ample movies centered around Thanksgiving or at least have a sort of autumnal vibe. In face, there's actually a surprising number of Thanksgiving horror movies, although that may not be everyone's cup of tea. So, why not prove to everyone that you're a cinephile with recommendations all year round by suggesting any of these great Thanksgiving films?
Planes, Trains and Automobiles
When it comes to movies that are Thanksgiving institutions, it doesn't get much better than "Planes, Trains and Automobiles." Uptight Neal Page (Steve Martin) has no flight to get back home for the holiday, so he hitches a ride with the slightly annoying yet well-meaning Del Griffith (John Candy). It's a classic road trip odd couple movie played beautifully by its two leads. Candy even improvised a line that brought tears to Martin's eyes.
There are many reasons why the film has become a Thanksgiving tradition for many. It has a relatable plot of undergoing stress just so you can see your family again. But it's also about appreciating the friendships one makes throughout life. Coming together isn't just about being with people you're related to. People sometimes come into your life for the better (even if it isn't immediately apparent that's the case). "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" isn't just a good way to get your whole household laughing, it will also make everyone appreciate the sacrifices people made to be there.
Addams Family Values
There's never a bad time to watch "Addams Family Values," but it's particularly poignant around Thanksgiving for one scene. Wednesday (Christina Ricci) is cast as Pocahontas in Camp Chippewa's Thanksgiving play where she delivers a subversive speech about the true history behind the holiday. She points out how Indigenous Americans were displaced by European colonizers. It's a darkly comedic speech that feels right at home within the Addams Family.
"Addams Family Value" continues the franchise's trend of upending traditional meanings of what a "proper family" can be. Yes, the Addams may look unconventional, but they always fight for what's right. We even see that in how the popular kids are cast as pilgrims while Wednesday and other misfits (including children of color and those with disabilities) play the Indigenous characters. In an offbeat way (perfect for the Addams Family), Wednesday's speech exemplifies the holiday better than the camp's play, as she gives the outcasts a feeling of belonging they didn't have previously.
Fantastic Mr. Fox
There's nothing explicitly Thanksgiving-y about "Fantastic Mr. Fox," but it definitely feels at home around this time of year. The orange color palette and changing colors of the trees' leaves give it that fall touch. It's also about the titular Mr. Fox (George Clooney) raiding nearby farms so that his family and other animals can have plenty of food. He shares his exploits with anyone willing to partake, and that captures the Thanksgiving spirit better than most.
"Fantastic Mr. Fox" places a heavy emphasis on family. Mr. Fox avoids thieving for years because it's what his wife, Mrs. Felicity Fox (Meryl Streep), wants to set a good example for their son. He does his best but realizes there's only one way for them to have some semblance of stability, and that's by taking what the farmers have in excess. It's one of the best Roald Dahl adaptations we've ever gotten, and it's perfect to watch during Thanksgiving weekend with the whole family, as kids and adults alike will be charmed by the stop-motion animation and heartwarming (and often hilarious) story.
Spider-Man
We can debate all day whether 2002's "Spider-Man" is technically a Thanksgiving movie, but there's zero doubt it has one of the best Thanksgiving scenes ever put to film. Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire) returns from his Spider-Man duties but needs to hide from his guests, which include Norman Osborn (Willem Dafoe). It's a perfectly tense scene as Peter sticks to the ceiling to avoid being seen, but at the dinner table, Norman, who's really the Green Goblin, realizes Peter has the same cut he gave Spider-Man earlier in their fight. Norman puts two and two together but not before driving a wedge into Harry (James Franco) and Mary-Jane's (Kirsten Dunst) relationship.
It's a pivotal scene in the film since Norman learns his nemesis' identity. And it's a pretty accurate Thanksgiving dinner, as many people can likely relate to a guest ruining the entire festivity or a couple getting into a big fight. Plus, "Spider-Man" as a whole remains a definitive superhero origin movie, so if you need your comic book fix during Thanksgiving weekend, this is a pretty safe one to put on for everyone else.
Pieces of April
For some, Thanksgiving isn't an easy holiday to get through. It can bring out the worst in people, but no matter how you feel about your dinner guests, there's something to gain by watching "Pieces of April." April Burns (Katie Holmes), a bit of a burnout, wants to host Thanksgiving dinner for her family. That includes her mother Joy (Patricia Clarkson), who's dying of cancer, meaning this could be her last Thanksgiving. Of course, everything goes wrong, with people piling on April even as she genuinely tries to do her best under the circumstances.
At least April has a boyfriend who seems to like her; everyone else seems to regret being related to her. It's a pretty harsh watch at times, but anyone who's ever been made to feel like the black sheep in their family can probably relate to what April goes through, as she messes up the meal at seemingly every turn. But things come together at the end, almost as if to say that, yes, your family can drive you up a wall, but they love you underneath it all.
You've Got Mail
"You've Got Mail" is absolutely dated, but that doesn't mean you can't have a blast with it around the holidays. Older family members will remember AOL fondly, while all the younger kids may wonder where all of the smartphones are. The romantic comedy sees Joe Fox (Tom Hanks) and Kathleen Kelly (Meg Ryan) strike up an online romance despite being business rivals in real life.
It's a light, breezy rom-com to watch courtesy of director Nora Ephron, but there's one scene that helps capture the Thanksgiving spirit. When Kathleen accidentally winds up in the cash-only line at Zabar's, Joe comes to help her out, much to her chagrin. There's always so much going on around this time of year that it's easy to make a simple mistake and get an entire line at the market upset with you. Even beyond that, "You've Got Mail" is comfort viewing in the same way turkey, mashed potatoes, and green bean casserole are comfort foods. It's the kind of movie you can watch with a full belly and just feel good about how life is at that moment.
A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving
There's something timeless about all of the Charlie Brown holiday specials, especially "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving." Ol' Charlie Brown (Todd Barbee) is looking forward to enjoying a nice meal with his grandmother but then Peppermint Patty (Christopher DeFaria) invites herself and others over for Charlie to host them. He obviously doesn't know how to make turkey, but he figures toast and popcorn should suffice (which, of course, it doesn't).
A lot of work goes into Thanksgiving, especially when you're hosting. After working hard making the food as good as it can be, the last thing anyone wants to hear is how the sweet potato casserole is a little dry or something. Hopefully, watching "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving" shows you that this is a universal occurrence and that you shouldn't take it personally. Honestly, this might be one movie that's worth watching before the meal; that way, any unappreciative guests remember to hold their tongue if they have a smart-aleck remark to make.
Rocky
Sylvester Stallone has said that "Rocky" resonated with audiences because they wanted an inspiring story. That's certainly true, and that's why it's a great watch around Thanksgiving. The year's almost ending, and it's likely time to think about New Year's resolutions. Even if you think the odds are stacked against you in achieving whatever your goal is, "Rocky" proves how much better life can be when you pursue your passions.
That's not even getting into the pivotal Thanksgiving scene within the movie. Paulie (Burt Young) tosses Adrian's (Talia Shire) Thanksgiving turkey out into the alley, and Rocky (Stallone) finally asks her out to cheer her up. It serves as the catalyst for the film's romantic subplot, which is pivotal since it gives Rocky something to fight for other than himself. You may not feel like running up the steps to the Philadelphia Museum of Art after a big Thanksgiving dinner, but maybe "Rocky" will motivate you to at least walk around the block afterward.
Prisoners
"Prisoners" opens with the Dover and Birch families coming together to celebrate Thanksgiving, but the holiday takes a dark turn when two little girls, Anna Dover (Erin Gerasimovich) and Joy Birch (Kyla-Drew Simmons), go missing. It's not exactly the kind of feel-good programming affiliated with the holiday, and you should probably think twice before putting it on for your family. But when you're looking for something off the beaten path that's still technically a Thanksgiving movie, "Prisoners" has what you need.
It's a haunting thriller, as Keller Dover (Hugh Jackman) takes the law into his own hands when he's dissatisfied with the level of justice being dispensed. The film superbly ramps up the tension to where you have no idea just how far Keller's willing to take things. And as the viewer, you never quite feel as though you have the complete picture, even as you approach the ending to "Prisoners." You have ideas, but there's this lingering sense of doubt that will fill you with dread long after the movie is over.
Chicken Run
It may seem sacrilegious to include a movie about chickens on a Thanksgiving film list, especially when there's another animated movie called "Free Birds" that's actually about turkeys and far more related to Thanksgiving. Well, I don't care; this is my list, and I'm including "Chicken Run" because it's far superior. Besides, if you squint real closely, you might manage to find some pertinent themes related to Thanksgiving in there.
A farm of chickens are terrified they're going to get turned into pies, so they turn to Rocky the Rooster (Mel Gibson) to free them before they're transformed into mincemeat. It's basically "The Great Escape" with poultry, and it's wonderful. The chickens are a sort of found family who must learn to cooperate and envision a better future for themselves, which is just as good a message to learn on Thanksgiving as anything else. Plus, there's a sequel, "Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget," that /Film praised in its review, so if you find yourself needing to put something else on afterward, you have that.
Hannah and Her Sisters
"Hannah and Her Sisters" doesn't just have one Thanksgiving scene; there are three that come at the beginning, middle, and end. These family gatherings serve as the film's framing device, so we can see the gradual progression (or lack thereof) within their various stories. For instance, Lee (Barbara Hershey) and her sister's husband Elliot (Michael Caine) begin an affair toward the beginning of the movie, with Lee wanting something more out of their dalliances. But by the time we get to the second Thanksgiving, nothing has moved forward, so Lee calls the infidelity off.
That's far from the only case of marital discord showcased in "Hannah and Her Sisters," but it plays into the larger theme of the search for meaning. Everyone wants happiness, whether it's through a romantic relationship or some art form. And the passage of time, bookmarked with Thanksgiving dinners, shows that no matter how far one wanders trying to find meaning in the meaningless, your family will always be there.
Instant Family
"Instant Family" technically makes it onto this list due to a pivotal scene on Thanksgiving where Pete (Mark Wahlberg) and Ellie (Rose Byrne) inform everyone that they're not ready to foster any kids despite considering it. Everyone admits that's a relief, not believing they'd make good parents, which is just the push the pair needs to commit to fostering not one but three children.
Even if that scene wasn't set at precisely Thanksgiving, it's still a great film for the holidays. It shows that not every family is conventional, and that's okay. Pete and Ellie definitely go through the wringer trying to raise three kids whose biological mother struggles with drug addiction. The couple questions whether it was a good idea to bring these kids into their lives, but at the end of the day, they're glad they did. Part of being a happy family doesn't mean always being perfect; it just means always being there for each other.
Scent of a Woman
"Scent of a Woman" is known for a lot of things. It's the movie that finally got Al Pacino an Oscar. It also has one of Pacino's best screaming scenes ever, and there's been quite a few of those. But more than anything, it's a great Thanksgiving watch, as it's set during Thanksgiving weekend, with young prep student Charlie Simms (Chris O'Donnell) agreeing to watch over blind Lt. Col. Frank Slade (Pacino) to make some extra money. What follows is an occasionally harrowing yet heartfelt film about finding friendship in the unlikeliest of places.
While the characters come from wildly different backgrounds, they share some commonalities like both feeling despondent over some past mistake. But messing up is part of life, and that doesn't have to define who you become for the rest of it. Not everyone spends Thanksgiving with their family, but if you look hard enough, you may find a chance to embrace the moment and forge a new bond with the person you least expect.
Dutch
In an odd way, 1991's "Dutch" could make for the perfect double feature with "Scent of a Woman" despite leaning more into comedy. "Dutch" is also about a student, Doyle (Ethan Embry), forced to spend time with someone who seems vastly different to him: his mother's new boyfriend, Dutch Dooley (Ed O'Neill). Dutch is a far cry from Doyle's biological and snobbish father Reed (Christopher McDonald), so he thinks driving Doyle to Thanksgiving dinner in Chicago would be a great chance to bond with him.
The movie was directed by Peter Faiman, but it was written by John Hughes and features all of his usual story beats. Most notably, there's the inherent odd couple energy between Dutch and Doyle that was seen in another Hughes Thanksgiving movie with "Planes, Trains and Automobiles." It's not typically remembered as one of Hughes' best films, but no doubt many hold a nostalgic place for "Dutch" in their minds. It's a fun Thanksgiving romp about how the holidays may not go how you anticipated, but you can still have a great time with new family and friends.
Home for the Holidays
The thing about Thanksgiving is that you may not always feel like being around your family depending on everything else that's happening in your life. In "Home for the Holidays," Claudia (Holly Hunter) just lost her job and learned that her daughter doesn't want to spend Thanksgiving with her. That means she has to go spend the holiday with her dysfunctional family, who get on her nerves. Still, it's not all bad, as she meets the handsome Leo Fish (Dylan McDermott), and sparks may be flying there.
What makes "Home for the Holidays" great is the level of realism within Claudia's family. They aren't cartoonishly annoying, which adds a level of realism that may make the story hit a little too close to home for some. It's ultimately heartwarming, as Claudia learns to open herself up to new experiences after previously shutting herself off from such things. Whether your family fights during Thanksgiving or largely gets along, it helps to know that others are going through similar motions. Ideally, there's still love underneath all the chaos.