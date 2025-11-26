15 Best Movies To Watch During Thanksgiving

These days, it's far too easy to overlook Thanksgiving. You have a big meal with loved ones and instantly start thinking about Black Friday shopping and decorating for the holidays. You may even turn on a Christmas movie to get people in the spirit, seeing as there's no shortage of those. But why not spend a little more time in the Thanksgiving spirit by gathering everyone around and turning on a classic Thanksgiving movie instead?

Sure, they're not as plentiful as Christmas movies, and it's not like putting on any old horror film to celebrate Halloween. But rest assured, there are ample movies centered around Thanksgiving or at least have a sort of autumnal vibe. In face, there's actually a surprising number of Thanksgiving horror movies, although that may not be everyone's cup of tea. So, why not prove to everyone that you're a cinephile with recommendations all year round by suggesting any of these great Thanksgiving films?