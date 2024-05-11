Al Pacino's 8 Best Screaming Scenes, Ranked

It takes a lot for this cinephile to get excited about sports, but Al Pacino makes the football movie cliché locker-room-speech-before-the-big-game feel momentous and life-affirming in "Any Given Sunday." As Tony D'Amato, the older coach of the Miami Sharks, Pacino brings his trademark ferocity to the role, constantly yelling from the sidelines or rallying his players with rousing speeches. The most memorable one is when the team is at their lowest. For over four minutes, Al Pacino emphasizes how the line between winning and losing is paper thin, especially when a team is divided and not looking out for one another. If they work together, they can "climb out of hell, one inch at a time" and emerge victorious.

The room is silent when he begins to speak, but as his gravelly voice grows louder and more passionate, the team begins to cheer. "Because that's what living is! The six inches in front of your face!" his booming voice fills the room. This speech was deeply personal to director Oliver Stone, who based it on his own college tours discussing Vietnam and filmmaking. /Film writer Devin Meenan praises Al Pacino's performance for its "off-the-cuff quality," how it does not sound rehearsed, but as if he is "formulating vague thoughts into the words as they come to him." It's quite exhilarating to have an Al Pacino screaming scene be focused more on inspiration rather than anger.