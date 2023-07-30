Scent Of A Woman's Director Contacted The CIA To Try To Refocus An Out-Of-Focus Shot

Martin Brest's "Scent of a Woman" was one of the most critically acclaimed films of 1992. Powered by an emotionally raucous screenplay from the late, great Bo Goldman ("One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest," "Melvin and Howard" and "Shoot the Moon"), it's probably best remembered 31 years later for the hoo-hahing performance showcase that earned Al Pacino the Best Actor Oscar he should've won for, take your pick, "The Godfather Part II," "Serpico" or "Dog Day Afternoon." This is unfair. The film does run a tad long, and concludes with a conventional stand-up-and-cheer monologue from Pacino, but the length is excusable because Brest gives his best moments, most of which arrive during the film's second act, an abundance of oxygen. He lets his actors explore, which was catnip for Pacino and a blessing for his 22-year-old co-star Chris O'Donnell.

Cast as a promising prep school student hired by a rich woman (Gabrielle Anwar) to babysit her blind, alcoholic Vietnam War vet uncle over Thanksgiving weekend, O'Donnell was asked to contend with a wildly histrionic Pacino. If he couldn't hold his own opposite one of the most celebrated actors on the planet, the dramatic tension would dissipate, leaving Pacino to hoo-hah in a vacuum (and almost certainly short of an Oscar nomination, let alone a win). This was a coveted role at the time, one for which O'Donnell contemporaries like Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, and Brendan Fraser auditioned, so the pressure was on. He could either prove himself worthy of the hype or become an also-ran.

O'Donnell delivered, but his very fine performance failed to earn him a Best Supporting Actor nomination (even though he was, at the very least, the co-lead, the studio ran him in the secondary category). Though it was a stacked category that year (as it is almost every year), he deserved consideration, and it's possible he didn't get it because his best take in what could've been his Oscar clip scene was, due to a technical glitch, unusable.