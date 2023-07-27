The Late Bo Goldman Was One Of The Greatest Screenwriters Of All Time

When Bo Goldman, the two-time Academy Award screenwriter of "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" and "Harold and Maude," passed away on July 25, 2023 at the age of 90, the world lost a master dramatist and a razor-sharp observer of human behavior. Hailed by his Hollywood peers as a "screenwriter's screenwriter," Goldman possessed an unerring ear for dialogue and a cliche-eschewing sense of narrative. Be it a wistful satire of the American dream or a bruisingly authentic depiction of divorce, his name on the poster guaranteed an honest, offbeat view of humanity.

And it almost never happened. Goldman was born in the midst of the Great Depression on September 10, 1932. His father owned a chain of department stores that had fallen on hard times, but that didn't stop the besieged patriarch from sending his son to the prestigious likes of Phillips Exeter and Princeton University. It was at the latter institution that Goldman discovered a love for theater, but, as is often the case, the theater didn't exactly love Goldman back. He found favor with composer Jule Styne ("Gypsy," "Funny Girl") and earned a lyricist credit for the 1959 musical "First Impressions," but struggled to build off this minor success.

Goldman hooked up with legendary television producer Fred Coe in the 1960s, and worked as an assistant on the prestigious "Playhouse 90," which launched the directorial careers of masters like Sidney Lumet and John Frankenheimer. It was here that Burt Lancaster advised Goldman to give screenwriting a shot. This resulted in an early version of "Shoot the Moon," the defining work, in any medium, on the topic of divorce.

But Goldman's career was hardly off and running.