Addams Family Values Hid A Political Message Right In Its Title

I think of director Barry Sonnenfeld's "The Addams Family" and "Addams Family Values" the same way I think of director Tim Burton's "Batman" and "Batman Returns." In each case, the first movie operates as more of a test run for what the filmmakers can do with the property they're adapting, whereas the sequels allow them to really let their darkly off-kilter creative sensibilities run wild.

To be sure, 1993's "Addams Family Values" is the zanier of Sonnenfeld's takes on the "Addams Family" franchise, which originated with Charles Addams' original comic panels for The New Yorker dating back to the '30s. While its predecessor has a fairly basic plot (greedy "normal" people try to steal from the Addameses, an endearing gang of creepy aristocratic weirdos), "Values" pits the eponymous clan against a dastardly black widow — played to camp perfection by Joan Cusack — who's out to marry and then murder wealthy Uncle Fester (Christopher Lloyd). It's also the film that fully embraces the satire at the heart of Charles Addams' comics, presenting the ghoulish Addamses as kin whose members sincerely care for one another and love each other unconditionally, unlike the so-called more "traditional" families around them.

"Traditional" is the key term when it comes to "Addams Family Values" and its political commentary. Republicans and other political conservatives, just like they do today, loved to proclaim themselves the last bastion of healthy, loving family life in the U.S. when the film's writer, Paul Rudnick, was penning his script. "Family values" was a particularly insidious dog whistle that they coined, allowing them to champion misogynistic, homophobic, and other prejudicial views without saying the quiet part out loud. So, as you've no doubt already put together, Rudnick and Sonnenfeld elected to wryly subvert the concept when they titled the film.