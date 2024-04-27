Why Christopher Lloyd Thought He Was Being Replaced In The Addams Family

My favorite comic strips are the ones where the characters' physicality has no basis in reality. Think of Calvin's untenable head-to-body-size ratio in "Calvin and Hobbes" or how every living creature in "The Far Side" (humans, cows, bears, you name it) is built like a pillow with sticks for arms and legs. The funny pages, like animation, have no real limits when it comes to the physics of their worlds, so why should their inhabitants be any different?

Charles Addams, in particular, wholly embraced this idea and ran with it while drawing his off-kilter, satirical "Addams Family" comic panels for The New Yorker from the 1930s up until his death in the '80s. The titular clan of ghoulish aristocrats embodied everything that stereotypical white American families did not in the 20th century (including, in perhaps their most biting bit of social commentary, being genuinely affectionate towards one another), which manifested itself in their appearances. The Addamses had preternaturally oblong or round faces and builds. Most notably, the stocky, pale-white Uncle Fester had sunken eyes and a bald head that was so round that he seemed to have little to no neck.

Jackie Coogan recreated this look about as well as a real-life person could with only practical makeup as Fester in the '60s "Addams Family" live-action TV show. However, when Christopher Lloyd was cast in the role for director (and pillow fort architect) Barry Sonnenfeld's 1991 live-action "Addams Family" movie, he was far from confident he could pull it off, and justifiably so; with his long, slender features, the "Back to the Future" actor doesn't look at all like the cartoon version of Fester made real. So much so, in fact, that an otherwise innocuous coincidence left him convinced he was being replaced in the film.