Animation Pioneer Phil Tippett On His 30-Year Quest To Bring Mad God To The Screen [Interview]

Why is "Mad God" so relentlessly bleak and cruel? Is there hope in the film that we're missing?

Well, do you live in the United States?

I do.

Well, the shootings in Texas — need I say any more? It's just kind of like the zeitgeist of the world and particularly this country, which has gone psychotic. And so, it's a psychotic film. I think that because of all of the inundation of information, and it being recycled and recycled, looking at it over and over again — the destruction of the Twin Towers is a good example. When that happened, there were a bunch of cameras on it, and you just watched it over and over and over. I think that induces a state of psychosis in the population, and I think that, in addition to other forms of media, has driven huge swaths of the population mad.

There are many scenes of faceless characters engaged and what seems to be an unending, pointless grind that's very reminiscent of the myth of Sisyphus. These poor creatures are destroyed by their own work. Is that a metaphor for the film and effects industry, specifically your experience in it?

No, not at all. It's definitely kind of like a post-industrial thing where, particularly at the beginning of the Industrial Age, people were just chopped up by new machines that they didn't know how to work. I think the mindlessness, a great deal going back to the psychosis, is like if you think the same thing over and over and over again, you're essentially a zombie.

The film's protagonist, referred to only as the Assassin, descends into an underworld on a mission during which he is tortured and presumably killed, and, in a manner speaking, resurrected in an ongoing cycle. Do you, or should we, regard the Assassin as a failed Christ figure?

Absolutely not. I mean, you can interpret it any way you want, but certainly, there are elements of resurrection and rebirth. The opening roll-up at the beginning, I found that very much towards the end. I just didn't have the beginning yet. The end, I didn't have until much later in the project. The opening is from Leviticus. Actually, I chose the Torah because it was like a tiny bit meaner than the Bible. And there's a damning entity in there. The main character, the Assassin, gets raped and operated on and has his guts taken out. That's turned into an annoying creature, a baby, that is reduced to its constituent elements by an alchemist and then used to create a new universe that destroys itself and builds itself. Time is relentlessly unimportant. [There's] a little bit of Einstein in there, too.

We touched on Dante earlier. Is "Mad God" your "Inferno?" Are "Purgatorio" and "Paradiso" yet to come?

Well, Dante tells Virgil, I forget the exact quote, but it's basically, "Those who exist in hell do so because they choose it."