This Surreal French Animated Classic Is The Best Sci-Fi Film Of The '70s (Sorry, Star Wars)

It's all too rare that science fiction, as a genre, lives up to its potential. Science fiction is the one genre that can look into the infinity of the cosmos and allow the imagination to ponder the unfathomable mysteries therein. How can life evolve on other worlds? How does time function? How large does humanity loom in the galactic neighborhood? Are we significant at all, or a mere blip in the eternity of time? How many galaxies are created and destroyed with every eons-long lung-like breath of the expanding and contracting universe?

And what would alien life-forms look like? What would be their makeup, their look, their customs? Thanks to the popularity of "Star Trek" and "Star Wars," aliens have been reduced to humans with facial prosthetics or animal-like CGI creations that merely possess different — and very understandable cultural customs. It's too rare that a movie alien will seem, well, truly alien. Something we cannot understand. Something humanity's brain can't even begin to ruminate on correctly.

That quality is present in spades in René Laloux's 1973 animated film "Fantastic Planet," one of the best films of the 1970s, and one of the best science fiction films of all time. "Fantastic Planet" is like a dream of another world, a strange, contemplative film wherein humans can relate to some of the story, but will be lost in others. It's been said that alien technology would look like magic to a primitive human, but it may be more accurate to say that it would look like a disjointed, chaotic nightmare. "Fantastic Planet" mercifully and imaginatively contains that vital chaos. It's an exhilarating film.