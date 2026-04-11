Only 6 Horror Movie Franchises Have Made Over $1 Billion At The Box Office
Horror has long been a staple in Hollywood, pretty much dating back to the inception of cinema as popular entertainment. Aside from having a loyal audience, these movies can often be made on the cheap, making them a good investment. At the box office, it's all relative, and that means the bar for success is lower. That often leads to sequels and, in some cases, franchises that last for years.
From "Halloween" to "Hellraiser" and everything in between, many of these franchises have generated lots of money over the years. But in the history of the horror genre, only six franchises have managed to cross the $1 billion mark at the box office. The Conjuring Universe, which also includes spin-offs like the low-budget box office juggernaut that was "Annabelle," is far above the rest. But what does the full list look like? Here's how it shakes out:
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"The Conjuring" – $2.77 billion
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"Alien" – $1.98 billion
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"Resident Evil" – $1.28 billion
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"It" – $1.17 billion
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"Saw" – $1.14 billion
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"Scream" – $1.1 billion
"The Conjuring" is a complicated case. The first four "Conjuring" movies have made $1.34 billion. When we count spin-offs like "Annabelle" and "The Nun," that number grows to $2.77 billion. If we count "The Curse of La Llorona," a $123 million box office hit that The Conjuring Universe didn't want, that number grows to $2.9 billion. Warner Bros/New Line and the producers insist that the movie isn't officially part of the franchise, though.
Aside from that, "Alien" is the most broadly popular franchise on this list. It's just as much sci-fi/action as it is horror, which makes it an easier sell to the masses. That's probably why "Alien" was named the greatest horror franchise ever in /Film's Tournament of Terror in 2021.
The biggest horror franchises ever aren't the most obvious
The leaders in the clubhouse make a lot of sense. That's not to say the other entries on this list don't make sense, but there are probably quite a few horror fans who are surprised to see some of these names above the likes of "Halloween" or other franchises more generally associated with the genre.
"It" is a particularly unique case. Based on Stephen King's hulking novel of the same name, "It" became the biggest horror hit ever in 2017, taking in more than $700 million. Its lifetime total stands at $719.7 million. "It: Chapter Two," though not as big, took in a massive $473.1 million. That's $1.17 billion across just two movies. Every other franchise on this list has at least seven theatrical entries. That's what makes it so surprising.
"Scream" is the most recent addition to the distinct group, with "Scream 7" killing it at the box office and ensuring the franchise's future. It's going to be the first and only movie in the series to make $200 million or more and will undoubtedly pass "Saw" before all's said and done. Ghostface is as popular now as he's ever been.
"Resident Evil" is equal parts action and horror and is not necessarily considered part of the horror movie franchise pantheon. But "Resident Evil" beat the video game movie curse at the box office and resonated with audiences worldwide. Zach Cregger's reboot of the series hits screens later this year and will push its total even higher.
"Saw" is the biggest horror franchise born in the 2000s. Across ten movies, it's remained remarkably consistent. The original version of "Saw 11" was canceled, and Blumhouse now has the franchise rights.
What other horror franchises will join the $1 billion club?
Rest assured, Jigsaw will return, and the "Saw" franchise's total will grow as well in the coming years.
One thing to note is that most of the franchises on this list currently have new movies in the works. Fede Alvarez isn't directing the "Alien: Romulus" sequel, but it's happening all the same. That will push the franchise past the $2 billion mark. A "Conjuring" prequel movie is on the way. These franchises all still make money, and the studios that control them have no incentive to stop churning out more entries.
By that same token, several other big horror franchises that are dangerously close to the $1 billion mark also have new movies coming our way in the next several years. Paramount has "A Quiet Place 3" from writer/director John Krasinski on deck for 2027. Currently, that franchise sits at $900 million through three movies. Barring disaster, the forthcoming sequel will put this series over the top.
Similarly, after "Final Destination Bloodlines" killed it at the box office last year, that franchise sits at $984 million. Naturally, Warner Bros. and New Line are making another sequel, meaning this series will also join the $1 billion club before long. "Paranormal Activity" also sits at $891 million with a new movie in the works, while "Predator" is at $935 million.
Further off but not totally out of the game is "Halloween," sitting pretty at $886 million. While no new movies are currently in the works, Michael Myers is likely only going to stay dead for so long. One or two more movies and he'll join this exclusive list as well.