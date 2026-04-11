Only 6 Horror Movie Franchises Have Made Over $1 Billion At The Box Office

Horror has long been a staple in Hollywood, pretty much dating back to the inception of cinema as popular entertainment. Aside from having a loyal audience, these movies can often be made on the cheap, making them a good investment. At the box office, it's all relative, and that means the bar for success is lower. That often leads to sequels and, in some cases, franchises that last for years.

From "Halloween" to "Hellraiser" and everything in between, many of these franchises have generated lots of money over the years. But in the history of the horror genre, only six franchises have managed to cross the $1 billion mark at the box office. The Conjuring Universe, which also includes spin-offs like the low-budget box office juggernaut that was "Annabelle," is far above the rest. But what does the full list look like? Here's how it shakes out:

"The Conjuring" – $2.77 billion

"Alien" – $1.98 billion

"Resident Evil" – $1.28 billion

"It" – $1.17 billion

"Saw" – $1.14 billion

"Scream" – $1.1 billion

"The Conjuring" is a complicated case. The first four "Conjuring" movies have made $1.34 billion. When we count spin-offs like "Annabelle" and "The Nun," that number grows to $2.77 billion. If we count "The Curse of La Llorona," a $123 million box office hit that The Conjuring Universe didn't want, that number grows to $2.9 billion. Warner Bros/New Line and the producers insist that the movie isn't officially part of the franchise, though.

Aside from that, "Alien" is the most broadly popular franchise on this list. It's just as much sci-fi/action as it is horror, which makes it an easier sell to the masses. That's probably why "Alien" was named the greatest horror franchise ever in /Film's Tournament of Terror in 2021.