John Krasinski Confirmed To Write And Direct A Quiet Place 3 As Movie Gets Release Date
It's time to be quiet again. That's because the folks at Paramount Pictures have finally confirmed that "A Quiet Place Part III" is officially in the works, with writer/director John Krasinski once again returning. The news was reported by Deadline, with Krasinski not-so-subtly confirming it on Instagram as well, which you can see below. Get ready for another quiet, scary thrill ride in summer 2027.
While few details have been revealed, "A Quiet Place Part III" will arrive on July 9, 2027. It had previously been suggested that "A Quiet Place Part II" was the middle chapter in a trilogy. Now, it's official. Krasinski will also serve as a producer on the sequel, alongside Allyson Seeger's Sunday Night Productions and Michael Bay's Platinum Dunes. No word yet on who will star, but it seems very likely that Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe would return as the surviving members of the Abbott family. Information about the plot is also being kept firmly under wraps right now.
2018's "A Quiet Place" was written by Scott Beck & Bryan Woods and Krasinski. The movie centers on a world ravaged by mysterious alien creatures who hunt by using sound, with the relatively few remaining humans learning to live life in total quiet — or die. Krasinski, then best known as Jim from "The Office," was also tapped as the unlikely man to direct the film. It worked like gangbusters, with the horror flick earning rave reviews, ultimately bringing in $341 million at the global box office. After that, Paramount quickly set about turning it into a full-blown franchise.
There's no word yet on how soon production could begin or who else might be joining the cast. But with the release date now set, odds are, we'll be learning a lot more about "A Quiet Place Part III" in the coming months.
Paramount wants to keep cashing in on A Quiet Place
Krasinski returned to direct "A Quiet Place Part II," which was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns but ultimately arrived in 2021. Despite a much larger budget and less-than-ideal conditions, it also became a huge hit, taking in nearly $300 million globally. That paved the way for last year's prequel, "A Quiet Place: Day One," which was directed by Michael Sarnoski ("Pig"). Once again, Paramount struck gold, with the film earning $262 million against great reviews.
To the surprise of no one, Paramount now wants to keep the cash flowing. But it's not as though this is some hollow cash grab either. All of these movies have been met with acclaim in addition to open arms from moviegoers. "Part II" also left plenty on the table to explore. Plus, having Krasinski back after directing the family-friendly "If" makes it seem even more like it's coming from the right place. What's more, Krasinski had already been thinking about ideas for a "Part III" back when he was writing "Part II" several years ago. Speaking to /Film in 2020, Krasinski explained:
"I put the fires out in the distance in the first one, and I always thought to myself, 'Wouldn't it be cool if we got to explore where those fires lead to? Who's on the other end of those fires?' But I never thought that there would be a sequel. So then, when I actually came around to writing the sequel, I started with the fires. And so this time, I think when my brain started wandering of questions of what would this mean later on, I started to write down notes in case I could prepare myself for a third one."
"A Quiet Place Part III" hits theaters on July 9, 2027.