John Krasinski Confirmed To Write And Direct A Quiet Place 3 As Movie Gets Release Date

It's time to be quiet again. That's because the folks at Paramount Pictures have finally confirmed that "A Quiet Place Part III" is officially in the works, with writer/director John Krasinski once again returning. The news was reported by Deadline, with Krasinski not-so-subtly confirming it on Instagram as well, which you can see below. Get ready for another quiet, scary thrill ride in summer 2027.

While few details have been revealed, "A Quiet Place Part III" will arrive on July 9, 2027. It had previously been suggested that "A Quiet Place Part II" was the middle chapter in a trilogy. Now, it's official. Krasinski will also serve as a producer on the sequel, alongside Allyson Seeger's Sunday Night Productions and Michael Bay's Platinum Dunes. No word yet on who will star, but it seems very likely that Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe would return as the surviving members of the Abbott family. Information about the plot is also being kept firmly under wraps right now.

2018's "A Quiet Place" was written by Scott Beck & Bryan Woods and Krasinski. The movie centers on a world ravaged by mysterious alien creatures who hunt by using sound, with the relatively few remaining humans learning to live life in total quiet — or die. Krasinski, then best known as Jim from "The Office," was also tapped as the unlikely man to direct the film. It worked like gangbusters, with the horror flick earning rave reviews, ultimately bringing in $341 million at the global box office. After that, Paramount quickly set about turning it into a full-blown franchise.

There's no word yet on how soon production could begin or who else might be joining the cast. But with the release date now set, odds are, we'll be learning a lot more about "A Quiet Place Part III" in the coming months.