5 Westerns To Watch If You Like The Yellowstone Spin-Off Marshals

After he was given one of the most satisfying endings of any main character in "Yellowstone," Luke Grimes' Kayce Dutton has been thrown straight back into the drama with "Marshals." This time, he's not only ranching and playing family man, but using his Navy SEAL training to bring range justice to Montana alongside a team of U.S. Marshals. The "Yellowstone" spin-off didn't get off to the best start when it killed Kayce's wife, Monica Dutton (Kelsey Asbille) off-screen, but it has potential and with CBS having already greenlit a second season, it's clearly popular. As such, you might well be looking for some Westerns to fill the void between the weekly episode release schedule.

"Marshals" episode 3 proved this show has no idea what it's about. Is it a grounded character study of a man torn between his professional and family life? Is it a crime thriller about a man desperately trying to cover up his family's dark past while simultaneously working for law enforcement? Or is it a story about loyalty and the ever-changing nature of the American landscape? It's not entirely clear, which is why it's both difficult and fairly easy to recommend Westerns in the same vein as the CBS series.

The varied nature of this show means it's inherently similar to several Westerns, so we've wrangled together a list of films that, taken as a whole, cover the most prominent themes and ideas in Kayce Dutton's latest outing. So pick whichever film is closest to the episode of "Marshals" you liked most, or, since they're all standouts, line 'em up and shoot 'em down one by one.