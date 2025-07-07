The Real Themes Of Sicario, According To Taylor Sheridan

In June 1971, President Richard Nixon declared war on drugs. Over 50 years later, the general consensus is that it is a very expensive conflict that the United States is losing. Measuring the true efficiency of such a far-ranging and complex policy is difficult, but what we do know is that over a trillion dollars has been spent while drug use in the United States has continued to rise and deaths related to opioid overdose have skyrocketed, just to mention three quantifiable measures. A Gallup poll conducted in 2021 revealed that 64% of Americans believed that the nation's drug problem was very serious at best.

The War on Drugs is a huge topic, and movies about narcotics and smuggling have become a kind of sub-genre of their own over the decades. Trafficking was lurking in the background of Orson Welles' "Touch of Evil," set in a U.S.-Mexico border town, and Cheech and Chong drove a van (technically) made out of weed from Tijuana to Los Angeles in "Up in Smoke." "Scarface" was Oliver Stone's response to President Ronald Reagan escalating the War on Drugs in the early '80s, which the director regarded as "bulls**t." Drug and cartel-related media have boomed even more since around the turn of the century, with the likes of "Blow," "Traffic," "Breaking Bad," and "American Made," to name just a few titles.

Denis Villeneuve gave us one of the best in recent years with "Sicario." Based on a screenplay by Taylor Sheridan, it details a new boundary on the modern-day American frontier. This is something that Sheridan has explored in three films, "Sicario," "Hell or High Water," and "Wind River," which have become known as the "American Frontier Trilogy." Sheridan wrote the screenplay for all three and directed the last, positioning him as a thoughtful writer and filmmaker who makes gripping popular movies that tap into serious socio-political concerns. "Sicario" specifically focuses on the War on Drugs front, set in the deadly world of Mexican cartels and shadowy counter-ops. On the surface, it's a steely crime thriller, but the subject matter also gave Sheridan a platform to touch upon some deeper themes.