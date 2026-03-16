Marshals Episode 3 Solidifies Why This Pitched Yellowstone Spin-Off Series Needs To Exist

This article contains spoilers for "Marshals" episode 3, "Road to Nowhere."

Taylor Sheridan has even more "Yellowstone" spin-offs on the way, but the one that really should exist isn't in production yet. Gil Birmingham has been open about his desire for an offshoot series told from the perspective of his character, Thomas Rainwater, and the people of the Broken Rock Reservation. Now, "Marshals" episode 3, which is titled "Road to Nowhere," has opened the door to that intriguing possibility, and Sheridan ought to seriously consider going ahead with it.

"Marshals" episode 3 sees tensions boil between Rainwater's Broken Rock Reservation tribe and some angry ranchers. Rainwater's people now own the land the Duttons fought for in every season of "Yellowstone," and some folks aren't happy about it. "Marshals" episode 3 even finds Rainwater at the center of an attempted assassination plot, so it's safe to say he has some enemies. Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) and his fellow U.S. Marshals jump in to investigate the case, but this story should be told from Rainwater and his tribe's point of view.

Sheridan's "Yellowstone" franchise has so far followed several generations of Duttons as they ward off the assassins who want their land. It's a tried-and-tested formula, but a spin-off with the same premise, albeit told from a Native American perspective, is more interesting than exploring it from Kayce's on "Marshals." With that in mind, what are the chances of a Rainwater spin-off ever happening?