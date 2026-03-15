2017 Flopped Harder Than Any Other Year In Blockbuster Box Office History

There's been a great deal of talk about the box office over the last handful of years, essentially since the COVID-19 pandemic upended the industry in 2020. No year in the history of the box office will ever be worse than 2020, when the pandemic shut down theaters all over the world for months on end, but in terms of bad years when things were operating under "business as usual" rules? It's difficult to find a worse year for blockbuster cinema than 2017.

In the 2000s, and specifically the 2010s, Hollywood studios became franchise and big-budget, tentpole-obsessed. That made the industry a little more top-heavy than usual, with the biggest movies accounting for a bigger percentage of the box office. 2017 had some hugely profitable movies, such as "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," Disney's live-action "Beauty and the Beast" remake, "Despicable Me 3," and "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle," among others.

The problem? That year saw an outsized number of high-profile movies fall well short of expectations, with many of them outright bombing, in some cases at historic levels. Four of the movies on Wikipedia's list of the biggest box office bombs of all time were released in 2017. Those include "Ghost in the Shell" ($170 million worldwide/$110 million budget), "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword" ($149 million worldwide/$175 million budget), "The Mummy" ($409 million worldwide/$195 million budget), and "Transformers: The Last Knight" ($605 million worldwide/$260 million budget).

Now, "The Last Knight" wasn't an outright bomb, but 2014's "Transformers: Age of Extinction" made $1.1 billion, making it one of the 50 highest-grossing movies of all time. That's a momentous drop-off. So what happened?