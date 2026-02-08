Super Bowl 2026: Watch All The New Movie Trailers In One Place (Live Updates)

Fresh off his newly minted EGOT status, Steven Spielberg's latest film, "Disclosure Day," nabbed a coveted Super Bowl spot, and our excitement for his return to science fiction continues to grow with every new morsel of information. Spielberg transformed the UFO film as we know it with 1977's "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" and 1982's "E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial," before delivering a stellar remake of the sci-fi classic "War of the Worlds" in 2005. The new "Disclosure Day" sequel still plays things pretty close to the chest, but it looks to be a movie where all of humanity is made aware of government secrets that prove that we aren't alone in the universe.

"Disclosure Day" will reveal the truth on June 12, 2026.