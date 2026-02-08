Super Bowl 2026: Watch All The New Movie Trailers In One Place (Live Updates)
Super Bowl Sunday might be the biggest sports day of the year (in America, at least), but it's also a huge day for movie lovers. Just a few weeks ahead of the Academy Awards, honoring the films that captivated audiences the year prior, Super Bowl Sunday is often when studios start teasing their tentpole films, summer blockbusters, and most highly anticipated releases for the rest of the year. More people are watching TV now than at any other time of the year, so let's hope the exorbitant amount of marketing dollars spent on these ads pays off and translates to tickets at the box office. Some of the studios wisely released their trailers ahead of the big game so as not to compete for attention with other titles, but if you're looking for a one-stop shop for all the new movie trailers, we here at /Film have your back, especially if you're not tuning in to the Big Game.
Scream 7
Ghostface returns once again in "Scream 7," a sequel few expected creatively after the controversial firing of "Scream" and "Scream 6" star Melissa Barrera, even if box office logic all but guaranteed it. After creating the "Scream" series alongside Wes Craven with his genre-defining script in 1996, Kevin Williamson steps into the director's chair for the franchise for the very first time. The new Super Bowl–released trailer refocuses on Neve Campbell's Sidney Prescott, who was absent from "Scream 6," and her daughter, Tatum (Isabel May), who looks to be Ghostface's latest target.
"Scream 7" will hit theaters on February 27, 2026.
Project Hail Mary
Directed by Phil Lord and Chris Miller, "Project Hail Mary" stars Ryan Gosling as a man sent on a high-stakes mission into interstellar space, but he awakens on the spaceship with no memory of how he got there or why he's there in the first place. Adapted from "The Martian" author Andy Weir's novel of the same name, the film arrives with major buzz and stands as one of the year's boldest box-office gambles. Amazon MGM Studios has now unveiled the Super Bowl trailer, offering a tantalizing glimpse of what's to come. Early impressions are promising: /Film's Bill Bria, who attended a preview event featuring 30 minutes of footage, praised the film — especially the standout chemistry between Gosling and an alien named Rocky (James Ortiz).
"Project Hail Mary" arrives in theaters on March 20, 2026.
Supergirl
The future of DC Studios certainly looks bright under the tutelage of James Gunn and Peter Safran, and Craig Gillespie's follow-up to Gunn's summer hit, "Superman," in 2025 looks to keep the ball rolling in the right direction. The brief appearance of Milly Alcock's Supergirl/Kara Zor-El was alrighty one of the buzziest moments of "Superman," but now that she's getting her own film, the first "Supergirl" movie in 40 years is certainly something to get excited about. Adapting the 2021 mini-series "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow" by Tom King and Bilquis Evely was already worth celebrating, but the latest trailer captures the power of the Puppy Bowl and gives us a look at baby Krypto. Sorry, can't pay attention to anything else today!
"Supergirl" flies into theaters on June 26, 2026.
Hoppers
After scientists develop technology that lets human consciousness inhabit robotic animals, teenage environmentalist Mabel (Piper Curda) jumps at the opportunity to assimilate with the animals to help save them, hopping her consciousness into a robotic beaver to explore and protect the natural world from the inside. /Film recently visited Pixar's campus to preview the movie and learn how it was made, and we can confidently say "Hoppers" is poised to be Pixar's next big hit. Heartfelt, hilarious, and endlessly quotable, the film embodies classic Pixar magic. Director Daniel Chong (We Bare Bears) delivers what may be the studio's funniest movie yet, and the latest trailer spot is just scratching the surface.
"Hoppers" hops into theaters on March 6, 2026.
Disclosure Day
Fresh off his newly minted EGOT status, Steven Spielberg's latest film, "Disclosure Day," nabbed a coveted Super Bowl spot, and our excitement for his return to science fiction continues to grow with every new morsel of information. Spielberg transformed the UFO film as we know it with 1977's "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" and 1982's "E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial," before delivering a stellar remake of the sci-fi classic "War of the Worlds" in 2005. The new "Disclosure Day" sequel still plays things pretty close to the chest, but it looks to be a movie where all of humanity is made aware of government secrets that prove that we aren't alone in the universe.
"Disclosure Day" will reveal the truth on June 12, 2026.
The Mandalorian and Grogu
Can you imagine spending a gazillion dollars for a highly-coveted commercial spot during the Super Bowl only to deliver something that looks like the stars from your highly-anticipated installment for a nearly 50-year-old franchise are selling a new model of pickup trucks or a weird brand of nausea medication? Surely, I'm talking crazy here, because there's no way that's what the new spot for "The Mandalorian and Grogu" looked like, right? Right?! Okay, to give Lucasfilm some credit here, the commercial is very reminiscent of the Budweiser Clydsdale commercials, but ... we have a feeling that's a reference that will be lost on a lot of people tuning in. Hey, at least Grogu is adorable as ever, and we'd still die for him.
"The Mandalorian and Grogu" will be available to watch in theaters on May 22, 2026.
The Adventures of Cliff Booth
Netflix and Quentin Tarantino gave fans of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" a Sunday treat when a surprise trailer dropped for the Brad Pitt-led sequel, "The Adventures of Cliff Booth," effectively turning every cinephile at home into the "Pointing Rick Dalton" meme. Tarantino and director David Fincher have been keeping details about the sequel film pretty close to the chest, but the first look at the new film, complete with a killer new rendition of the "Peter Gunn" theme song, solidifies that this is unquestionably a Fincher movie. We can only wonder how many people watching at home have no idea this is a sequel to a Tarantino film, and are purely excited for a crime thriller starring Brad Pitt. Regardless, this looks awesome, even if Netflix hasn't released the trailer online as of publication.
"The Adventures of Cliff Booth" is due out sometime in 2026.
Minions & Monsters
If you thought you were safe from the Minions just because the biggest football game of the year is on, you thought wrong. While only 30 seconds long, and only featuring a single Minion ... we're certain that the shrieking sound we just heard in the distance was the collective joy of every child who happened to be within earshot of the television activating like a sleeper agent to cheer for their real favorite team — a bunch of banana creatures who bring hijinks wherever they go. Congratulations on your future riches, Illumination and Universal Pictures. All hail the holy BEE-DO.
"Minions & Monsters" will be unleashed on July 1, 2026.