Every Version Of The Klingon In Star Trek, Ranked

One of the cool things about science fiction is the ability to have different alien races inhabit your universe, and "Star Trek" is no exception. The long-running sci-fi franchise has always included alien life in its storytelling, both humanoid and otherwise. Heck, the very first series even featured an alien first officer in the form of half-Vulcan, half-human Spock, played by Leonard Nimoy. Over the years, the franchise has used its aliens as stand-ins for all kinds of things, but one group of aliens has had the most interesting transformation of all: the Klingons.

Klingons have evolved both visually and culturally since their first appearance on "Star Trek: The Original Series," with five different kinds of Klingons that have shown up in the core "Star Trek" timeline. (There are also the Klingons from the failed Kelvinverse "Star Trek" films, but that's a different timeline altogether.) With a new Klingon character on the new series "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy" (you can read our review here!), it got us thinking: Which Klingons are the best Klingons? Here are the best types of Klingons in the main "Star Trek" timeline, ranked from worst to most likely to actually get into Sto-vo-kor.