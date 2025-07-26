Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: Klingon Honor And Sto-Vo-Kor, Explained

M'Benga agrees to the fight, but ends up defeating her and letting her live, which infuriates her even more. By being allowed to live while having been defeated, she is doubly without honor. So when it looks like she, M'Benga, and Pike are all about to be swarmed by space zombies, she chooses to draw the zombies in her direction so that Pike and M'Benga might escape. Pike asks M'Benga why she did that, and the doctor explains that the deed will restore her honor. "But no one will know," Pike points out, still a bit lost. M'Benga points out that she will know, and he will know, and he gives her a kind of blessing, saying "may Sto-vo-kor welcome you."

Klingons believe in an afterlife, with at least two places their spirit can go after they've died on the mortal plane. Sto-vo-kor (or Suto'vo'qor in proper Klingon, though there are multiple "official" spellings) is the land of the most honored dead, very similar to Valhalla in Norse myths, where warriors go if they have died in battle or while doing a heroic deed. There's also Gre'thor, the Klingon equivalent of hell, where the dishonored dead are ferried across waters inhabited by a terrible monster before being trapped together in a miserable land for all of eternity. By sacrificing herself to help ensure that M'Benga and Pike get to safety, the Klingon warrior is also hoping to secure herself a place in Sto-vo-kor with the heroes of legend.